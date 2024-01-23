Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension could advance in a late January bid to sign a "perfect" left-footer, suggests journalist Dean Jones.

Spurs enjoying fruitful January transfer window

Spurs are enjoying one of their best winter transfer windows in recent memory, having sealed quick-fire deals for the likes of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin earlier this month.

Werner provides versatility and experience in attack for manager Ange Postecoglou, while Dragusin comes in to reinforce Tottenham's centre-back depth in a big boost for the Lilywhites.

It's also been widely reported that Spurs are in talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa in a buy-to-loan-back deal, as the club look to replicate previously successful moves for the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr in recent years.

Amid those negotiations, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher also remains of serious interest to Tottenham among others, and it hasn't entirely been ruled out that the club will move to sign another defender after Dragusin.

Eric Dier's move to Bayern Munich means the north Londoners have been weighing up moves for the likes of Napoli centre-back Leo Ostigard as back up, while Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori has also been linked.

The latter of the two has made 17 Serie A appearances for Bologna as a mainstay of their backline, and Tottenham have apparently made contact over a move for Calafiori according to recent reports from the continent.

Spurs could advance late January bid for Calafiori

Reporter Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, has now hinted at the possibility of a January bid from Spurs for the 21-year-old. Indeed, he says Tottenham could advance in a late window bid for Calafiori, as he fits the profile and Spurs have a history of attempting to strike last-gasp winter moves.

"The intent has been on moving players on and that has gone brilliantly over the past couple of weeks, and there are a couple of situations still being dealt with this weekend," said Jones late on Sunday.

"It’s interesting because it is going to allow Spurs some room to manoeuvre in the final week of the window and we all know they have a tradition of liking a late deal. Calafiori has a profile that would fit with what we have been told to expect from Spurs in terms of emerging talent over the course of this year and it would not surprise me if they look to advance that."

The left-footed centre-back is amassing a real reputation in Serie A, with aspiring data analyst Ben Mattinson branding Calafiori the "perfect" player for Bologna in his position.