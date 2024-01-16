Tottenham recruitment chiefs and chairman Daniel Levy are now said to have their eyes on a "scintillating" new target as the club's transfer plans take further shape.

Spurs aiming to make midfielder after Dragusin and Werner

According to widespread reports since Spurs completed deals to sign Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, the Lilywhites are also now looking to sign a midfield number eight.

Both Werner and Dragusin made their debuts in Tottenham's 2-2 draw away to Man United on Sunday, with the visitors coming back from behind twice to take a point away from Old Trafford.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be thrilled by his side's early moves in the January transfer market, especially to shore up key positions and provide him with a much-needed alternative centre-back option.

However, it is believed Postecoglou is keen on a new midfield running man who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison. Much could depend on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at the club in that regard, as Spurs will need to free up squad space and bring in funds to make that potential transfer happen.

That being said, Tottenham are apparently pressing for a third January signing in the form of a new midfield engine, with links still surrounding Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold backs the 'Hojbjerg out, new midfielder in' hypothesis in a report this week, but the Spurs correspondent also suggests that isn't their only transfer plan.

Tottenham eyeing Jonathan Rowe move

Indeed, according to Gold, the north Londoners will explore deals for young stars on the rise.

One of them is Norwich City sensation Jonathan Rowe, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Canaries with 11 goals and two assists in the Championship so far.

It is believed this has grabbed attention from Levy, technical director Johan Lange and co, with Tottenham now interested in signing Rowe from Norwich. There has been no official move made just yet, but the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a new name on their radar.

Rowe has been "making a lot of noise" amid his "scintillating" season in England's second tier, as said by former Three Lions international and pundit Cole Palmer.

Jonathan Rowe's best games in the Championship - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Norwich City 2-1 Hull 8.44 Hull 1-2 Norwich City 8.04 Huddersfield Town 0-4 Norwich City 7.94 Norwich City 2-0 Birmingham City 7.75 Coventry City 1-1 Norwich City 7.70

"One player making a lot of noise is Jonathan Rowe, Norwich's 20-year-old winger has scored five goals in nine appearances and was named EFL Young Player of the Month in August," said Carlton Palmer to Football League World in October.

"His scintillating form has seen him earn a call-up to England's under-20 squad. If he can keep producing performances like he's doing then he's going to become a very hot commodity."

Rowe would also do wonders to fill Spurs' homegrown quota, though it is unclear just how much Norwich would demand for their starlet.