Tottenham Hotspur recruitment chiefs think one club's mainstay midfielder is a potential star in the making, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy now seemingly readying a move.

Spurs closing in on early January deals

Following the widely reported capture of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a six-month loan deal, it is now believed that Tottenham are close to signing Genoa star Radu Dragusin as well.

The north Londoners are currently chasing Champions League qualification after a stellar first season overall for manager Ange Postecoglou, who has quickly endeared himself to the hearts of Spurs supporters.

The Australian's brand of intense, attack-minded football is easy on the eye, with Tottenham sealing some impressive results this season despite a plethora of injury and suspension problems.

Postecoglou has been left very short defensively in particular. First-choice centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been unavailable for long periods since early November, exposing Spurs' real lack of depth in defence and prompting them to open talks for Dragusin this month.

Spurs' head coach will be eager to get the Romanian to N17 as soon as possible, but it's also believed that Levy and sporting director Johan Lange would like to bring in a centre-midfielder as well.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher if they can offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before January 31, alongside the likes of Royal Antwerp ace Arthur Vermeeren. Now, it is believed the north Londoners have their eyes on Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton as well.

Tottenham "readying a move" for Wharton

The 19-year-old, who has been a mainstay in Blackburn's midfield this season, starting 20 games and playing 24 overall, is seen as a potential "star in the making" by Spurs.

That is according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, who also claim Tottenham are "readying a move" to sign Wharton after scouting him extensively this season.

While it is believed a transfer is unlikely to happen in January, the Lilywhites are apparently stepping up their interest in the Englishman ahead of a possible 2024 swoop.

The teenage sensation, who can play across the midfield, currently ranks as one of Rovers' best-performing players by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Adam Wharton's best Championship games for Blackburn - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Blackburn 1-2 Watford 7.82 Watford 1-0 Blackburn 7.52 Blackburn 4-2 Birmingham City 7.51 Blackburn 1-2 Preston 7.50 Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn 7.40

“I saw Adam’s quality on the ball immediately when I arrived here," said Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson to Rovers TV.

“I’ve been pushing him every day, he’s a young boy who wants to learn and he has a big future. I’m on him every day, he has to demand more from himself as well.

“He’s a great player but there’s still a lot to learn off the ball. The important thing with Adam is that he’s willing to learn. He’s done a great job, he’s a positive boy and he’s already developed a lot and he has the mentality to become better every day."