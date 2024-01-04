Tottenham are now believed to be speaking with a club over signing one "fascinating" player amid their pursuit of Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

Postecoglou eyeing early January deals

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has previously spoke of his desire to get January signings done and dusted early in the window, as it will give them time to truly bed into the first team.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

"Obviously if we can do business early it's great for us, not just because of losing [Cristian] Romero but there's a whole month there - why waste it?," said Postecoglou on January transfers last year.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts."

The north Londoners are believed to be chasing a new centre-back, midfielder and winger before the window closes, but another defensive option is thought to be taking real priority right now.

Spurs are reportedly advancing in talks for Dragusin, who would strengthen Postecoglou's backline to no end after injuries to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero this season.

While both of the aforementioned are expected back soon, their absences have exposed Tottenham's real lack of depth at centre-back and more options are definitely needed at the club.

The same can be said out wide, as injuries to the likes of Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and James Maddison have left Spurs short of alternative attacking options to their usual starters. One player who's been repeatedly linked with a move to north London is former Celtic star Jota.

Tottenham could look to sign Jota on loan this window, according to reliable media sources like The Telegraph, with journalist Graeme Bailey now sharing an update on their interest for HITC.

According to his information, Spurs are in contact with Al-Ittihad over a deal for Jota as they also look to seal an agreement for Dragusin this window.

They are actively pursuing a move for the 24-year-old, according to Bailey, and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to back Postecoglou with further signings after Dragusin.

Jota - everything you need to know (via Transfermarkt) Date of birth - March 30, 1999 Hometown - Lisboa Position - Left-winger Height - 1.75m Career goals - 42 Career assists - 37

Jota is apparently anxious to leave Al-Ittihad after barely featuring for the Saudi side, so this move could be one which suits all parties. Called a "fascinating" player by journalist Josh Bunting, the Portuguese bagged 11 goals and 11 assists in the SPFL over his final campaign for Celtic before joining Al-Ittihad.