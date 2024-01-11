Tottenham have now reached a full exit agreement right after their signing of Radu Dragusin, with news breaking on Thursday morning.

Spurs getting business done early

The north Londoners are getting most of their business done nice and early, just as manager Ange Postecoglou intended, with the club signing both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin already.

Werner joins on a six-month loan deal with the option to make it permanent in the summer, while Dragusin signs for around £26 million with right-back Djed Spence going the other way temporarily.

Strengthening both attack in defence in one quick swoop, Postecoglou will be thrilled with his side's haste so early in the transfer window - something he said would be imperative.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could," said Postecoglou on Spurs transfers last month.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

Outgoings will be just as important when it comes to balancing the books and trimming unwanted members off Postecoglou's squad, and it appears some real headway has been made when it comes to out-of-favour defender Eric Dier.

Tottenham reach agreement to sell Dier

The 29-year-old doesn't feature in Postecoglou's plans at all, made evident by the fact Spurs would rather play a makeshift pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies when Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero aren't available.

Dier has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, where his former teammate Harry Kane is currently flying. Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, sharing breaking news on Thursday morning, says Dier to Bayern Munich is now a "done deal".

It appears the Englishman's long stay at Spurs is coming to an end, and while the latter part of his stay was one to forget, he will be remembered as a faithful N17 servant.