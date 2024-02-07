Tottenham are said to be "exploring" a move for one club's 27-year-old star and have held discussions with his various representatives, ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Spurs begin summer transfer planning in effort to back Postecoglou

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League overall, bringing back the feel-good factor around N17 with the introduction of intense, attack-minded and high-press football.

This has yielded excellent results on the pitch, despite Spurs going another season without major silverware. Indeed, while they will go trophyless again, the north Londoners remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification for 2024/2025.

Partly as a result of Postecoglou's transformation of Tottenham in comparison to Antonio Conte's final campaign in charge, Spurs have been able to beat a host of top European sides to the signatures of key transfer targets in the last month.

Spurs won the race to sign Radu Dragusin over Bayern Munich as one example, while they also sensationally hijacked Barcelona's deal for Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall on deadline day.

It will be very interesting to see if they can repeat similar feats in the summer window, especially if they do end up sealing a top-four finish, which is looking like a very realistic possibility. The pull of appearing in Europe's most prestigious competition, and playing for a big-name Premier League side like Spurs, would be too difficult to resist for a lot of players.

Reliable Spurs insider Paul O'Keefe shared news this week that Barcelona star Raphinha is of interest to Postecoglou's side as one candidate to upgrade the squad in that regard, with the FA registered intermediary sharing a small update on this.

Tottenham hold Raphinha agent discussions

As per O'Keefe, Tottenham have held discussions with Raphinha's agents to get abreast of his situation at the Camp Nou, and the club are exploring a summer move for him among other targets.

The 27-year-old has bagged three goals and five assists in 15 La Liga appearances this season, with former Leeds striker Noel Whelan calling him a "very dynamic" player to Football Insider.

“He is a player now who continuously has an effect on a game, in a positive way. Even if he is not on the scoresheet, he will have played a hand in the goal. He is relentless," said Whelan.

Raphinha's best performances for Barcelona in La Liga this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Barcelona 3-2 Almeria 8.77 Mallorca 2-2 Barcelona 8.41 Valencia 1-1 Barcelona 7.67 Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid 7.67 Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis 7.63

“He gets on the ball, has great balance, is very dynamic and he takes the game to the opposition. What impresses me is that he is not afraid to do the horrible side. I get more and more impressed by his worth ethic.”