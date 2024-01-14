After securing deals to sign Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Tottenham Hotspur's transfer business may not be done this month, with reports suggesting they could yet move to sign a Champions League-winning midfielder for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news

Looking to replace Heung-min Son whilst he's on international duty at the Asian Cup with South Korea, Spurs welcomed former Chelsea striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. As he seeks Premier League redemption, the German could make his debut against Manchester United. Speaking on Werner's arrival, Postecoglou said:

"I had a good chat to [Technical Director] Johan Lange about it and thought Timo would be a really good fit for us stylistically. He certainly has the kind of attributes we look for. A player in that space – he can play in all three positions so that’s some real depth and quality for us in the front third."

The Lilywhites then followed up Werner's arrival by signing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin for a reported £25m, beating Bayern Munich to his signature. Like Werner, the defender could make his debut at Old Trafford in what could be looked back on as an important game in the battle for a European place. A third arrival could really hand Postecoglou's squad a boost and they may yet get that after Kalvin Phillips' loan fee price tag was revealed.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Spurs will have to pay between £5m and £6m to sign Phillips on loan this month and the North London club could yet make their move ahead of the likes of Juventus, with the player on their list of targets.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King reported the news on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, saying: "Personally, if they are looking for a central midfielder, and there has been a lot of talk, I’d be looking at Phillips at Man City. I mean £5million or £6million for a loan – I’d certainly be looking at that. He has the kind of energy that Ange [Postecoglou] likes.”

"Excellent" Phillips can revive career with Spurs move

It may well turn out to be a month centred around reviving careers at Spurs, with Werner looking to get back on track in North London and Phillips potentially hoping to do the same. The Manchester City midfielder has never really been handed a consistent opportunity at the Etihad and appears to need a move. This season, Phillips' game time hasn't increased even in the absence of Rodri at times, playing just 318 minutes in all competitions and starting just two games.

At his best, Phillips could still perform to the levels that saw him earn the praise of England manager Gareth Southgate, who said:

“He’s been excellent. The way he has taken to international football, it hasn’t surprised us because what we’d seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us.

“To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him. He’s a very, very good player and he’s been a really important part of this – we’re 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he’s been a huge part of that.”