Ex-technical director Fabio Paratici, despite his worldwide ban from football, is still advising Tottenham on a consultancy basis - and it's believed he's now told them to sign a Conor Gallagher alternative.

Spurs eyeing Gallagher amid hectic January window

With Spurs now in talks to sign Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal, as per widespread reports, it appears the Lilywhites are refusing to let up in this hectic January window.

The north Londoners have already confirmed two major new arrivals in Timo Werner, who arrived on a six-month loan from RB Leipzig last week, and defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn and new technical director Johan Lange are overseeing the recruitment, and it's safe to say they've moved with far more gusto in comparison to previous winters.

The Lilywhites have also managed to trim many unwanted players off manager Ange Postecoglou's squad, with Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga all leaving on loan.

Ivan Perisic is tipped to follow the aforementioned out of Spurs as well, and these departures could potentially make room for the heavily linked Chelsea star Gallagher.

There have been reports of transfer discussions between the Blues and Tottenham (Wayne Veysey), and while it is a complex deal, the Blues could still sell Gallagher.

Mauricio Pochettino's side need to balance the books when it comes to FFP and fund their own January transfer activity. Gallagher's sale, due to his status as a homegrown academy player, would go down as pure profit.

A Spurs move for the 23-year-old is not ruled out as a result, despite Gallagher being a key mainstay under Pochettino this season (Wayne Veysey).

However, if Chelsea dig their heels in, there are alternatives to the Englishman. Sky Sports reported that Spurs have been tracking Atalanta star Ederson in that regard, with Tottenham News sharing an update on their links.

Paratici urges Tottenham move for Ederson

According to their information, ex-director Paratici has personally recommended Ederson to Spurs in their search for a new midfielder.

Interestingly, the Brazilian could come as a cheaper alternative to Gallagher, as reports suggest Atalanta will demand around £34 million for him. Gallagher, meanwhile, could cost up to £50 million - despite his contract expiring next year.

South American football expert Tim Vickery appears to rate Ederson highly, with the player starring in Serie A this season.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery on Sky this month.

"The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."