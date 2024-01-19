Fabrizio Romano has shared more news on Tottenham and their transfer plans, with Ange Postecoglou's side also keen on a "rapid" 25-year-old defender.

Spurs enjoying active January window

The club's recruitment team have wasted absolutely zero time in getting much-needed additions through the door, having sealed deals for attacking midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin.

Much to Postecoglou's delight, Spurs signed the aforementioned duo in quick fashion and weeks before January deadline day, with both players making their debuts in the 2-2 draw at Man United last weekend.

This comes after the Lilywhites head coach publicly urged his club to get new signings in early doors, with chairman Daniel Levy also shifting a number of surplus players this month.

Indeed, Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga have all departed Spurs on loan - while it is believed Ivan Perisic is set to leave Tottenham imminently as well.

It's been quite the hectic month at N17, with reports suggesting Spurs are also in ongoing talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa and have a long-standing interest in Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Romano, sharing more news on Spurs' 2024 plans behind the scenes, says they're also in the frame for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Spurs could still sign Kelly

As per the reliable transfer source, speaking to GiveMeSport, Tottenham could still make a move for Kelly this year after nearly completing a 2023 deal for him. Spurs had even attempted a swap deal to sign the Cherries centre-back with Dier going the other way, a move which ultimately fell through, but Romano says not to rule out the Lilywhites going back in for him.

“They are still monitoring his situation," said the reporter on Kelly's future.

"It is not only Tottenham, but last summer Tottenham were quite close to completing the deal. They offered Eric Dier as part of the deal to Bournemouth, but the player didn't want to proceed with the negotiations with Bournemouth. Then they tried to sign the player without Dier, but Bournemouth said no, because they had no time to replace the player so they decided to continue with him.

“Now it’s not only Tottenham, because there are other clubs, including Juventus, including AC Milan, including other clubs in Germany and in England. So I think it's an open situation for Kelly, but I think he's going to leave on a free and there are many clubs interested, including Tottenham."

The Englishman can be a pretty underrated asset at the back when playing at his very best, with members of the media like journalist Jamie Weir suggesting just that.

Kelly is also adept at playing both centrally and as a full-back, so his addition could plug multiple holes in Postecoglou's squad.