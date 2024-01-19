Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is said to also "really" like a star midfielder amid reported Spurs talks to sign Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa.

Spurs believed to be in negotiations for Nusa

Overnight, reports from Belgium broke the news that Spurs had opened negotiations over a move for Nusa, with reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano also backing those claims.

Indeed, the Norway international winger is now a player of serious interest to the Lilywhites. While no offer has come in just yet, it is believed discussions are taking place right now as Spurs eye a possible £26 million deal for Nusa.

The 18-year-old could join on a buy-and-loan-back deal (Alasdair Gold), much like what Spurs have previously done with the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie, who are now first-team stars under Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see if the north Londoners can pull this move off, and if they do, it would be more clear evidence of their ambition over what has been a truly memorable month for Tottenham transfer-wise. This has been Spurs' most active January window in recent memory, as chairman Daniel Levy looks to back Postecoglou with additions for both right now and his longer-term project.

Confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Eric Dier Exit (loan, Bayern) Djed Spence Exit (loan, Genoa) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan, Millwall) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan, Brentford) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan, Plymouth)

The club have already moved to seal deals for attacking midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin this month, all while also shipping many unwanted players out the door to balance Postecoglou's squad. Amid reports Nusa could follow Dragusin and Werner, Spurs continue to be linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from north London since last summer, as Postecoglou apparently wants a new midfield running man who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison (Miguel Delaney).

Fabrizio Romano says Ange "really" likes Gallagher

Sharing some more background on this, reliable transfer source Romano has claimed that Postecoglou "really" likes Gallagher and suggests a Spurs bid is still possible before February 1 - but it'll be tricky.

“Tottenham have been interested in Gallagher since August 2023 because Postecoglou really appreciates the player," said Romano to GiveMeSport this week.

"But I'm unaware of any direct negotiations with Chelsea at this stage. We will see if they will bid or not. But I think it's also about the budget."

The 23-year-old "game-changer" as dubbed by Jermaine Jenas, has starred under Mauricio Pochettino this season, becoming a midfield mainstay, but Chelsea's FFP restrictions mean they could still opt to sell this month and generate pure profit (Wayne Veysey).