Tottenham are now favourites to sign a £50 million attacker, with Spurs talent-spotters identifying him as a fit for Ange Postecoglou's system.

Postecoglou sets sights on improving Spurs squad

The Lilywhites head coach has been pretty honest in his verdict of Spurs' current squad.

The Australian has overseen a pretty promising debut season in charge of Tottenham, with the mood around N17 significantly changing for the better following Antonio Conte's disastrous final campaign in charge.

Spurs are well and truly in the battle for fourth and subsequent Champions League qualification, all while playing an exciting, fast-paced, high-pressing brand of football which can be very easy on the eye at times.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th

However, while there have been positives, Postecoglou is adamant that Spurs need at least three transfer windows before they can be classed among England's elite.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's team.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

Reports suggest that Tottenham are likely to sign an attacker this summer, and they've been linked with a wide variety of names out wide, centrally and further forward in the number nine role.

The attacking midfield area will certainly be one to watch, and a star believed to be on Postecoglou's radar is Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. The Englishman, rumoured to command a £50 million price tag, has impressed at the City Ground with three goals and five assists in 28 league appearances.

Tottenham in "pole position" for Gibbs-White

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are in "pole position" to sign Gibbs-White, and Spurs talent-spotters have identified the Forest star as an "Ange player".

Scouts are said to be very impressed by the 24-year-old's displays, which have alerted the Lilywhites to both his quality and the potential to do a deal later this year. Interestingly, Gibbs-White has also been branded a "leader" for Forest.

"I'm a big fan of his. I think he is always positive, he gets on the half-turn and plays defence-splitting passes," said former Brighton striker Glenn Murray on Match of the Day this month (via BBC Sport).

"He's just always looking to progress the team. He's just always positive. He's got another side to his game - he doesn't shirk his responsibilities and fights back. For me, that's why he has become a really positive leader for Nottingham Forest."