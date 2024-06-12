One big-name manager has now told his club to sign a Tottenham all-rounder, and this has apparently left their fans pretty excited.

Players who could leave Spurs this summer

Both Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon are already officially on the way out of Spurs, with the north Londoners announcing that they will leave after their contracts expire on June 30.

Sessegnon's time at Spurs has been plagued by consistent hamstring problems and a subsequent lack of game time as a result. Meanwhile, there is no space for Tanganga in Ange Postecoglou's long-term plans, despite a solid loan spell at Millwall last season.

As well as the aforementioned pair, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Emerson Royal and Manor Solomon are all players who Spurs could reportedly sell this summer.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Lilywhites insider Paul O'Keefe shared news recently that Spurs are open to offers for over a dozen players, so Postecoglou's squad could look extremely different by the time we kick off the 2024/2025 campaign.

Fabrizio Romano shared this week that Spurs are set to cancel Ndombele's contract and put an end to his torrid stay at N17, with the Frenchman costing chairman Daniel Levy a club-record £63 million in 2019.

As well as Ndombele, Spurs are eager to shift right-back Djed Spence and are in talks with Genoa over a permanent transfer for the 23-year-old. Perhaps the most expected exit of all, though, will be for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane is entering the final 12 months of his contract at N17, and started just eight Premier League games under Postecoglou last season. Hojbjerg actually totalled around 36 league appearances, but given the 28-year-old was starved of full starts, it could be best for him to move on this summer.

He isn't exactly short of suitors either, and one club who have taken a real liking are Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, who are now managed by ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese signed Hojbjerg for Tottenham during his stint as manager, and he's now personally told Fenerbahce to kickstart a reunion abroad.

Mourinho asks Fenerbahce to sign Hojbjerg from Tottenham

According to Turkish news outlet Yeni Malatya, Mourinho has told Fenerbahce exactly why they should do a deal for Hojbjerg - claiming behind the scenes that he can contribute both going forward and defensively as a real all-rounder.

Yeni Malatya claim rumours of Hojbjerg's potential arrival has made Fenerbahce supporters very excited. They also state that Fenerbache wish to finalise the signing of Hojbjerg from Tottenham as soon as possible.

Other reports suggest that Spurs could demand as much as £25 million to sell the ex-Southampton star, and it is unclear whether Mourinho's side could afford such an amount.