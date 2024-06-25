A European club has contacted Tottenham as they target two members of Ange Postecoglou's squad, coming after the Australian suggested that a fair few players could be axed from his team over the next few transfer windows.

Postecoglou pleads for change and suggests Spurs player will leave

Earlier this year, and just before the summer window opened for business, Postecoglou explained that Spurs need to implement drastic change.

The former Celtic boss also said that it is impossible to expect every single current Tottenham player to be along for the ride, as Postecoglou looks to transform the Lilywhites into a major Premier League force.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Spurs' summer transfer business.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

"It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone. Whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable."

Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon have already departed north London, with their contracts expiring this month. Meanwhile, Tottenham have also been in talks with Genoa over selling Djed Spence permanently.

There are many more expected to depart, with AC Milan in talks to sign Emerson Royal from Spurs as well. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been widely tipped to leave for a while, and Rodrigo Bentancur is subject to audacious interest from the Turkish Super Lig.

According to A Spor, it is believed Galatasaray are targeting Bentancur and Hojbjerg for their midfield, with the Spurs duo both featuring on their summer shortlist.

Okan Buruk's side really want the former, though, with his compatriot Fernando Muslera set to try and convince Bentancur to join them. They may have more luck trying to sign Hojbjerg, given Bentancur's importance to Postecoglou, with the Uruguayan featuring in all of Tottenham's final 19 Premier League games last season - just after he returned from multiple serious injuries.

The pair earn a combined a total of around £175,000-per-week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Hojbjerg earning the bulk of that fee. The Dane is out of contract next summer, so perhaps Postecoglou's side could propose Galatasaray take Hojbjerg rather than Bentancur.