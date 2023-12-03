Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle to secure the services of another promising young forward alongside their links to Samuel Iling-Junior, according to a fresh report.

Samuel Iling-Junior interest

According to Football Insider, Juventus could be interested in holding discussions with Ange Postecoglou’s side regarding a deal for Iling-Junior because of the financial situation that they currently find themselves in, with the manager having made him his top target. The Lilywhites are yet to make any progress on that front, however, so should a deal for their number one candidate fail to come to fruition, Daniel Levy has set his sights on an alternative who has already been attracting significant interest.

PSV Eindhoven right-winger Johan Bakayoko has worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s so far made a total of 60 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Bakayoko statistics).

The Belgium international’s impressive form has brought him onto the radar of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton, Burnley and most predominantly Brentford in the Premier League, but if the following update is to be believed, the 20-year-old is now also wanted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs interested in Johan Bakayoko

According to Football Insider once again, Tottenham are ready to fight for Bakayoko, but Brentford are readying a second approach for their long-term target so it won't be an easy task to get this deal over the line.

“Tottenham are preparing to go head to head with Brentford for the signature of PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko in January, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that Spurs have Bakayoko on their shortlist of winger targets which also includes Juventus and England Under-21 star Samuel Iling-Junior.”

Postecoglou could land "game changer" in Bakayoko

In the Eredivisie this season, Bakayoko has posted ten contributions (seven assists and three goals) in 13 appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s constantly able to pose a threat to the opposition’s defence.

Sponsored by Puma, the left-footed forward currently ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting how much he loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create chances in the attacking areas (FBRef - Bakayoko statistics).

Bakayoko's Style Of Play Likes to do layoffs Indirect set-piece threat Likes to cut inside Likes to play short passes (Data via WhoScored)

Peter Bosz’s £11k-per-week earner (PSV salaries), even has the ability to operate in three different roles across the frontline, alongside as an attacking midfielder, so his wonderful versatility to adapt to positions outside of his own makes him a “game changer”, as hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Furthermore, Bakayoko will know what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured four pieces of silverware during his time at PSV, not to mention that he received the award for Best Young Player, so he will possess the same winning mentality of the current squad who are already at Tottenham.