Ange Postecoglou has certainly been backed throughout the first season of his Tottenham Hotspur tenure and that looks set to be the case once again this summer, when the Lilywhites could make their move to sign another defensive target.

Tottenham transfer news

The headlines were centred around Harry Kane and his departure to Bayern Munich last summer, but this time around, Spurs will be hoping to grab the spotlight for their incomings. With that said, the North London club have already been linked with several impressive moves, including for the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has starred in the Championship this season with Leicester City, and Joshua Zirkzee, who has enjoyed a recent rise at Bologna.

A number of moves may well depend on Spurs' ability to attract players, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. As things stand, they sit three points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand. With 10 games to go, Postecoglou's summer ambitions hang in the balance, as he looks to finish his first season in North London on the biggest high possible.

One move that is unlikely to depend on Champions League football, however, is one for Gleison Bremer, who Spurs were linked with earlier this season. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Spurs have now been offered the chance to sign Bremer this summer, having been contacted via intermediaries in what is a boost for Postecoglou and co.

The Juventus man is reportedly keen on a fresh start in English football after struggling to continue his rise since moving to Juventus in 2022.

Any deal won't come cheap though, with Bremer's release clause sitting in excess of £50m and with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle all offered the same chance as Spurs ahead of the summer window. So, it certainly looks likely to be a busy race for the defender's signature this summer.

"Complete" Bremer needs Juventus exit

Winning Serie A's defender of the year in 2022, Bremer more than earned his move to Juventus from Torino. But since then, he has struggled to make the same impact. Now 27 years old, the Brazilian may need a summer move to get back to his best and Spurs could represent the perfect option to do just that.

Given Micky van de Ven's injury struggles and Cristian Romero's occasional moment of madness, the Lilywhites would be wise to sign another central defender this summer and Bremer has proved that he has more than enough ability to keep up with the aforementioned duo.

Stats (via FBref) Gleison Bremer Micky van de Ven Cristian Romero Progressive Passes 90 69 126 Blocks 30 12 30 Interceptions 35 13 34 Tackles Won 34 22 32 Aerial Duels Won 81 24 53

Whilst £50m+ is a hefty deal to finance, Spurs need to keep up with the rest of the Premier League's top six, meaning they could be pursuing such deals this summer for Postecoglou. It's a move that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will be keeping an eye on, that's for sure, having dubbed Bremer the "complete package" back in 2021. Now, we could soon see that "complete package" in the Premier League.