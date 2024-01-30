There is apparently a growing chance one "outstanding player" leaves Tottenham before deadline day on February 1, coming after a "speedy" occurrence at the club.

Spurs refuse to rule out more exits

Spurs have refused to rule out the possibility of more exits this January, as recently stated in a press conference by manager Ange Postecoglou (via Dan Kilpatrick).

Eric Dier, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Ashley Phillips, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic have all sealed loan moves elsewhere so far, though in the cases of Dier and Perisic, both will be leaving permanently when their contracts expire this summer.

Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn have operated efficiently in moving unwanted players out of the door - to both free up squad space and save club funds on player salaries.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also been tipped to leave Spurs in recent weeks, but the Dane's lawyer recently came out to publicly announce that he's remaining at the club. Tottenham's manager, though, refused to rule out opportunities for more outgoings as well as incomings late in the window - albiet unlikely.

Following this statement by Postecoglou, reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has shared a small update on who could still leave N17 for pastures new.

Growing chance Ryan Sessegnon leaves Tottenham

According to the reporter, left-back Ryan Sessegnon could be one of the sacrifices made. The defender, signed by Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2019, has been extremely unlucky with injuries throughout his spell at the club.

Ryan Sessegnon's injuries since joining Tottenham Games missed (via Transfermarkt) Hamstring 2 Surgery 21 Hamstring 22 Hamstring 7 Muscle 5 Bruising 18 Thigh 1

It's unfortunate that he hasn't had the opportunity to showcase his quality often enough, with Gold explaining that there is a growing chance Sessegnon could leave Spurs on loan - especially after the "speedy" occurrence of Ben Davies' own injury comeback.

The 23-year-old has been called an "outstanding player" by former Leeds striker Noel Whelan, but as Destiny Udogie's fine form also puts Sessegnon further behind in the pecking order, a move away is perhaps the best solution for all parties.

“I saw a lot of him at Fulham and he was outstanding for them, probably the best player in the Championship a few years ago,” Whelan told Football Insider during Jose Mourinho's tenure at the club.

“He’s young and has time on his side. I expected him to make a quicker impact at Spurs, but you often get these teething troubles with young players, especially when they’re competing with top internationals.

“Once he has a run of matches under his belt and gets his confidence, there’s no doubt he’s an outstanding player. I think he is a £50million player in the making, and Spurs and Mourinho will, too.”