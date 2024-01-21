There is reportedly a "growing chance" that we could see Tottenham make a late January bid to sign another "exciting" player.

Spurs linked with Nusa amid busy January window

Earlier this week, widespread reports shared news of Spurs opening talks to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

The claim first broke from Belgium and HLN, before media sources closer to home started to back the potential transfer. Alasdair Gold is one of them, with the football.london correspondent relaying Tottenham want Nusa in a buy-to-loan-back deal.

The move would be similar to those of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr, whom Spurs completed deals for and sent back to their clubs before joining later on.

Nusa is regarded by some as one of Europe's most exciting young talents, so this would be quite the coup for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team.

Tottenham have already sealed deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this month while shipping many unwanted players out the door on loan.

Another player who has been widely linked is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, with journalist Dean Jones sharing what he's heard to GiveMeSport.

Growing chance Spurs make Gallagher bid

According to the reporter, there is a growing chance Spurs will bid for Gallagher before February 1, but he also has a message of caution.

“We’re now getting into the late stages of the transfer window, and this was the point at which Tottenham would always find out just how much intent there was for Chelsea to sell," said Jones.

“Tottenham are surprised that this one has been able to linger on. They thought a contract would be signed by now, and he’d be out of reach. But it hasn't happened, and because of that, I think there is a growing chance that they will go and put a bid in for Gallagher. But we should understand that if that bid goes in, it means that there have been intermediaries testing it out to see whether he is gettable.”

The 23-year-old has starred under Mauricio Pochettino this season, starting the vast majority of games and proving hugely influential in the final third as well.

Gallagher is currently tied with Cole Palmer for league assists at Chelsea, and statistical website WhoScored details that he's their current best-performer per 90 by average match rating.

Postecoglou is believed to "really" appreciate the Englishman, according to Fabrizio Romano, so this move could well be one to watch as we approach the latter stages of this transfer window.

Gallagher has also been called "exciting" by members of the press (Karl Matchett).