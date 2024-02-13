Earlier this month, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall from Swedish club Djurgarden. Bergvall travelled to Barcelona to hold talks with sporting director Deco but ultimately chose to join Ange Postecoglou's project in North London instead.

Bergvall will link up with his new teammates in the summer, having penned a long-term senior contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Technical director Johan Lange was apparently the driving force behind the deal, and he's now set his sights on another player in the same division.

Spurs now set sights on Djukanovic

According to Swedish publication Fotboll Direkt, via Sport Witness, Spurs are now showing a strong interest in Viktor Djukanovic at Hammarby. Lange has been following the winger since last autumn, and the reports he's received from his scouting team at the club have been very strong up to this point.

Tottenham are one of a multitude of clubs looking at Djukanovic as they look to recruit another young talent based in Scandinavia, and they're seemingly ready to meet Hammarby's valuation of up to £15m.

Spurs may catch rivals napping for Djukanovic

Lange seems to have a pretty good eye for talent, because Djukanovic has been impressing since he made his move from homeland club Buducnost Podgorica just over a year ago.

He ranked joint-third in the Swedish league's goal charts last season after scoring 11 times, and overall, he's found the net 13 times in 33 senior appearances for the club - an excellent return for a 20-year-old.

Allsvenskan top scorers 2023 Rank Player Club Goals 1 Isaac Kiese Thelin Malmo 16 2 Benie Adama Traore Hacken 12 =3 Gustav Engvall Varnamo 11 =3 Sebastian Nanasi Malmo 11 =3 Jeppe Okkels Elfsborg 11 =3 Viktor Djukanovic Hammarby 11

At the international level, meanwhile, Djukanovic has already earned three senior caps for Montenegro, the first of which came in a 3-0 win Nations League win over Romania in June 2022. That made him the fifth-youngest debutant in his country's history at 18 years, four months and 16 days.

Fabrizio Romano reported last month that French club Lorient, who are currently in the relegation places in Ligue 1, saw a €5.5m (£4.7m) bid for Djukanovic rejected, while Belgian struggles Leuven, mid-table Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna and Major League Soccer franchise Charlotte FC had all shown interest too.

It seems interesting that Spurs are the only 'big' team eyeing the winger given what he's achieved so far, and if they do manage to sign him, their rivals both in the Premier League and across Europe might be left wondering just how he escaped their radar. The surprising lack of hype suits Lange, of course, who could be able to do a deal on more favourable terms.