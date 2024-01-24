Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may yet sign a £60 million "big talent" for Ange Postecoglou, as journalist Darren Lewis of The Daily Mirror explained this week.

Spurs grant Postecoglou wish by sealing early January deals

The north Londoners have moved swiftly and impressively in this transfer window, securing deals for Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

Tottenham also remain in talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge in a buy-to-loan-back deal, with the Lilywhites looking to steal a march on their rivals by snapping up the 18-year-old quickly.

These moves come after Postecoglou expressed his desire for Spurs to get deals done early this month, a wish which was granted by Levy and the wider recruitment team.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running," said Postecoglou on the importance of early January signings.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Exit (Genoa, loan) Eric Dier Exit (Bayern, loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (Plymouth, loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (Brentford, loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (Millwall, loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (Hajduk Split, loan)

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

Tottenham heavily linked with Conor Gallagher

After completing the aforementioned deals, it has been widely reported that Spurs could turn their attention towards signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Time is running out for the club, though, as we approach deadline day next week. Postecoglou is rumoured to be keen on a new midfielder, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs before February 1.

Gallagher is really liked by Postecoglou and Tottenham (Fabrizio Romano), though reports suggest he's valued at around £60 million.

Concern Gallagher could join Spurs in January

Now, Mirror journalist Lewis has shared an update on the matter when speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast. He believes Tottenham signing the "big talent", as proclaimed by Frank Lampard, is still very much on the cards this month.

Lewis claimed Gallagher joining Spurs remains a possibility and the reporter is concerned he'll be sacrificed by Chelsea.

“My concern is that he will be sacrificed," Lewis said.

"He’s a terrific player. I’m not sold on the idea that it would be impossible for him to come to Spurs and here’s why. I didn’t think Chelsea would sell Mason Mount to a rival, and they sold him to Man Utd for £60m. He was a poster boy for the academy, I just think as far as Gallagher is concerned there is that problem with PSR with Chelsea. I think he would be an excellent fit for Spurs, and working for a manager like Postecoglou who puts his arm around a player, I think Gallagher could really settle down.

“This is a Spurs podcast so we won’t dwell too much on Chelsea, but I think there is a possibility that Gallagher could come, yes.”