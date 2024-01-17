Tottenham have been named as a credible landing spot for one club's "underrated" striker who's even been likened to their record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Postecoglou lacks out and out number nine at Spurs

Apart from Richarlison, who's recently started to turn a corner at Spurs, manager Ange Postecoglou is arguably bereft of natural centre-forward options.

This hasn't deterred Tottenham's chase for Champions League qualification for the most part, as captain Son Heung-min has often thrived in the role this season. When the South Korea star isn't taking up Kane's former mantle, Richarlison is put there, with the Brazilian now showcasing his best form since joining Spurs from Everton in 2022.

Richarlison boasts six goals in his last seven top-flight appearances for the Lilywhites, and Postecoglou will be absolutely thrilled by his striker's real turnaround lately.

Nevertheless, there have still been recent suggestions that Tottenham could move to sign a striker this year. While Postecoglou has coped extremely well in his first season without club legend Kane, a few injuries up top would put them in a more precarious position.

Young striker Alejo Veliz is also out for months after picking up a knee injury in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth earlier this month, so the South American isn't even an option they can turn to. Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is on Tottenham's radar among other names, like Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

The England international has been linked with a move to north London, whether it be with Spurs or Arsenal, who are billed as the major contenders for Toney's signature.

Tottenham named as credible destination for Toney

While they're thought to be underdogs in the race, journalist Ryan Taylor has refused to discount Spurs and names them as a credible destination. Indeed, the journalist suggests Toney could still end up joining Tottenham in 2024, when speaking on The Spurs Chat Podcast this week.

“I have always understood that Spurs are a team that have been looking at Toney," said Taylor.

"I don’t know if they have the muscle to compete with Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of the season. People have shot down Spurs’ interest in Toney, whereas the information I’ve had is don’t rule out Spurs."

The 27-year-old was a star player for Brentford last season, scoring 20 league goals, and he is now eligible to return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches in their next game.

Tottenham's confirmed January deals Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Eric Dier Departure (loan) Djed Spence Departure (loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan)

Called "underrated" by sections of the press (Dean Jones), Arsenal captain Declan Rice has also likened him to Kane for his playmaking ability.

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have," said Rice to talkSPORT.