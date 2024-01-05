Tottenham Hotspur could be handed a fresh chance to sign Samuel lling-Junior after their reported talks with a January transfer update coming out of Juventus this week.

Spurs chasing early January deals

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has already made clear his desire to bring in fresh faces early this month, as he wants potential new recruits to slot in quickly and bolster their options.

The north Londoners are thought to be making progress in their attempts to sign Genoa star Radu Dragusin, as they seek to give Postecoglou more centre-back options. However, it is believed that Spurs also want a new midfielder and winger as well.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could," said Postecoglou on January transfers at Spurs.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early.

"You've got to play the game, we'll see what happens but I'm hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in."

In terms of the wide area, two names which stand out as Spurs' main targets appear to be both Al-Ittihad forward Jota and Juventus ace Iling-Junior. The latter has scarcely featured under Massimiliano Allegri this season, and reports last month claimed Tottenham were in contact and holding discussions with Juventus over a move for the 21-year-old (Daniele Longo).

Reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard are also said that Spurs were favourites to sign Iling-Junior at that point, and while there have been few updates since then, a claim this week suggests that the Lilywhites could be handed a fresh chance to go for him.

Juventus "working" to sell Iling-Junior

Indeed, according to transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Juventus are "working" to sell Iling-Junior in January following Tottenham's firm interest in the player.

This is due to Allegri and co's own interest in Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Georgiy Sudakov, who they want to sign but must first ship out their out-of-favour winger.

Iling-Junior has been called an "exciting" young attacker by reporter Dean Jones, and comes as a fairly astute option to give Postecoglou more wide attacking choices. Juventus and Spurs seemingly have a good business relationship after the transfers of both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, so Iling-Junior's potential move to north London could be fairly easy to facilitate.