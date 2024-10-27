Tottenham are believed to be weighing up the idea of making an offer for a £12.5m player from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs continue to be linked with possible new signings to bolster Ange Postecoglou's squad, with Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney emerging as a reported target. A January move for the 22-year-old has been mooted, with Newcastle United also thought to be showing an interest in him.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is also reportedly wanted by the north Londoners, who are even said to be in pole position to acquire his signature. The 21-year-old has impressed for the Tractor Boys this season, despite their struggles as a team, scoring five goals in eight Premier League starts.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro has been mentioned as an option for Spurs, with the 21-year-old a bright young attacking talent, but Manchester City are providing competition, which always acts as a concern.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is another young player of whom big things are expected, and he is another rumoured target for Postecoglou's men, having shone at Borussia Dortmund this season, netting three times in as many Champions League appearances.

Tottenham eyeing £12.5m Arsenal player

According to a report from Spain, Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, in a move that would be controversial, given the rivalry between the two clubs. He is currently on loan at Real Valladolid, moving to Spain during the summer transfer window.

It is stated that Spurs have "entered the market" along with Chelsea in the battle to snap up the 22-year-old, and are willing to possibly make a bid, with the Gunners willing to sell if their asking price of between £12.5m and £16.6m is met.

Whether Arsenal would be willing to sell to Spurs remains to be seen, even if he is a player who they see no future for at the club, but he could be a shrewd addition if they do get their man.

The Gunners stopper is an influential figure at international level, already winning 34 caps for Estonia at the age of just 22, and he has even been praised by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently, who said of him: "He has a good build, a very good goalkeeper."

Hein has started all 11 La Liga games for Valladolid this season, winning one Man of the Match award from WhoScored in the process, and he looks like a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential.

Granted, there is a reason why Arsenal don't seem desperate to keep hold of him, but his performances this season have highlighted his ability and Spurs should always be looking to bring in exciting young talent.

Guglielmo Vicario is clearly first-choice between the sticks for Postecoglou currently, but added competition for places can never be a bad thing, and Hein could be viewed as a long-term starter in north London, should he continue to improve in the manner that he is.