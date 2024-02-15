Club chiefs are convinced that Tottenham will fork out £17 million to sign a player who manager Ange Postecoglou has publicly praised.

Spurs enjoy productive January transfer window

Postecoglou's side arguably enjoyed the best January transfer window of any Premier League side, as they managed to shore up key areas of the squad whilst trimming the wage bill significantly.

Defender Radu Dragusin and attacker Timo Werner come in to provide real strength in depth which was sorely lacking, especially at centre-back, with Spurs also beating Barcelona to the signing of teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall on deadline day.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

The north Londoners are currently in with a very real chance of sealing a place in the top four and Champions League qualification for next season, coming after a stellar debut season in the dugout for Postecoglou.

Tottenham's aforementioned signings will only boost their hopes of Europe, and the addition of Werner is particularly interesting as it gives the German a real shot at redemption. Signed by Chelsea at around £47.5 million from Leipzig in 2020, Werner couldn't quite evolve into the 20-plus goal-per-season striker they needed at the time, eventually re-joining the Bundesliga side for half that price in 2022.

The 27-year-old, however, couldn't quite rediscover his prolific form back home, with Spurs now handing him a chance to make a name for himself in England once again.

He's made a fine start to life in north London, bagging two assists in four league starts under Postecoglou. Werner's loan deal is rumoured to contain an option to buy at around £17 million, and SportBILD now have more details on this.

Leipzig convinced Spurs will sign Werner permanently for £17m

According to the German news outlet, relayed by Sport Witness, Leipzig are fully expecting Tottenham to fork out £17m on Werner's permanent signing this summer.

They're apparently receiving signals from Spurs that Postecoglou's side are happy with the attacking midfielder's performances thus far, so it will be interesting to see if they do indeed make his new deal permanent.

What is clear, though, is that Postecoglou is a big fan of Werner.

“I thought he was great. First half we probably didn’t support him enough in that left channel, he was a little bit isolated. Second half we got some better service to him," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's January arrival.

“He’s a quality player, I think he’s proven at this level, and as he gets stronger and fitter and understands our game a little bit better, I think he’ll become even more effective and I know there’s goals in him as well that will come for Tottenham, so I thought he was good.”