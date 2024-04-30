Tottenham have made an early move to land one of their transfer targets this summer, according to reports.

Werner's Spurs future in doubt

Tottenham are keen to add some more firepower to their attack this summer, and one easy way to achieve that would be to sign Timo Werner to a permanent deal.

Tottenham's options in attack Player Contract until Manor Solomon 2028 Timo Werner 2024 Richarlison 2027 Brennan Johnson 2028 Dejan Kulusevski 2028 Bryan Gil 2026 Heung-Min Son 2025

The German is on loan at the north London club from RB Leipzig, and is proving something of a success on the left-hand side for Ange Postecoglou's side. In his 13 Premier League appearances since arriving in January, the 28-year-old has found the net twice and grabbed three assists.

And it would be an easy deal to make permanent too, with there being a pre-existing option to buy the player in the loan deal.

The option, believed to be in the region of £17m, has to be activated before EURO 2024 kicks off in Germany, giving Tottenham just six weeks to decide whether or not to retain the former Chelsea man and hand him a long-term deal in north London.

"In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time," Ange Postecoglou explained when quizzed on the situation earlier in the season. "I think he's been a great signing. He's been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve."

But at 28-years-old, there may be concerns about handing him a long term deal, especially in the wider context of Tottenham's new-look transfer policy that largely targets players with their prime years firmly ahead of them. With that in mind, an alternative option is seemingly being worked on.

England youngster looks North London bound

Now, reports in Italy have revealed some insight into Tottenham's transfer plans. That comes courtesy of Tutto Juve [Via Sport Witness], who report that Tottenham have "come forward" for Juventus talent Samuel Iling-Junior as Daniel Levy and Johan Lange kick-start their first move of the summer for Ange.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old previously, and with just 12 months left on his contract in Turin a departure this summer looks likely.

A regular scorer across England's youth teams, the winger has started just two Serie A games under Max Allegri this season and is seemingly surplus to requirements.

Now, he is being linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Spurs and Brighton both hot on his trail. Though a winger by trade, Iling-Junior has also operated at wing-back and could well provide an excellent alternative to Destiny Udogie, who did similar during his final season with Udinese.

He is valued at just 15m euros (£12.9m) by Juventus, which would make him a cheaper and younger alternative than Werner, who could potentially provide a much greater upside and versatility in the future than the German.

Now reportedly "closer to farewell" than ever with the Old Lady, could he be the perfect summer addition for Tottenham?