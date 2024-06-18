A World Cup winner has spoken to Tottenham through his representatives over the possibility of him joining Ange Postecoglou's side this summer, and he'd be a very low-cost option for chairman Daniel Levy.

Ange's desire to sign new centre-back at Spurs

Various reports have indicated that the north Londoners are keen on bringing in another central defensive option, despite Radu Dragusin's arrival in January, and it is believed that Spurs actually made an offer to Tosin Adarabioyo before his move to Chelsea.

A new centre-back is one of Tottenham's key summer transfer agendas, as stated by The Times, with Postecoglou planning an overhaul of the squad ahead of his second Premier League campaign in charge. The Australian, speaking to national media in March, even admitted to the club's desire to sign another body for the heart of his backline.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on bringing in a centre-back.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

Premier League top five last season Goals conceded 1. Man City 34 2. Arsenal 29 3. Liverpool 41 4. Aston Villa 61 5. Tottenham 61

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Postecoglou's side struggled when the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were absent last campaign, prompting the recruitment team to bring in the left-footed Dragusin as an alternative.

However, the 22-year-old, who impressed for Romania against Ukraine at Euro 2024 on Monday, could just be one of two new centre-halves brought to N17 this year - as Levy attempts to back Postecoglou with strength in depth.

Hummels holds talks to join Tottenham via his agents

According to HITC, Spurs have now been offered the opportunity to bring in a very experienced, big-name World Cup winner at zero cost. Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is out of contract at the end of this month and available on a free transfer, with the £113,000-per-week ace's representatives looking for a new home.

Hummels' agents have spoken with Tottenham over potentially joining Postecoglou this summer, as well as the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham and Everton, with the Lilywhites handed a chance to bring the 35-year-old to England.

The serial-winning German boasts an array of Bundesliga winners' medals from productive spells at both Dortmund and Bayern Munich, so he would also be an experienced figurehead for Postecoglou's dressing room if Spurs decide to press forward.