Tottenham Hotspur believe that potential negotiations to sign a new centre-back target could mimic one of their pieces of summer business, with Ange Postecoglou's side on the hunt for fresh defensive options as we fast approach 2025.

Tottenham preparing to face Liverpool in blockbuster Premier League clash

Spurs head into their crucial Premier League clash against title-chasing Liverpool on a real high, scoring nine goals in their last two games across all competitions, and winning two matches in a row for the first time since early November.

The Lilywhites demolished Southampton 5-0 at St. Mary's Stadium last weekend, easing the pressure on Postecoglou, and then booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Man United in north London.

However, a very tough test awaits Spurs next, with Liverpool travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

Arne Slot's side are currently in pole position to win this year's domestic crown, and they'll fancy their chances against an injury-ridden side who are without key players heading into the contest. Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies are all sidelined through injury, meaning Archie Gray is set to partner Radu Dragusin yet again against Liverpool.

The teenager's performances in the heart of Postecoglou's defence have earned real plaudits, with Tottenham's manager drawing attention to Gray's assured outings in his latest pre-match press conference.

"I said last week that he has been outstanding," said Postecoglou on Gray's performances at centre-back.

"We have no choice as we have no other centre-backs. You put an 18-year-old kid there - I shouldn't say 18-year-old kid as he's a man in every sense of the word - and he's handled it brilliantly, both from a footballing perspective... If you do it for one game you can sort of get away with it where you put a young player out of position in one game but he's done it in multiple games now against some pretty decent opposition.

"Like I said, as an 18-year-old he's handled it so well and it's not like he's surrounded by experience. Obviously our goalkeeper is out, our two centre-backs are out, our left-back was out last night. Him and Radu handled it awfully well, awfully well. I keep saying you take out the goalkeeper, two centre-backs and a left-back from any team and I'm sure it will have an effect.

"The fact that our guys, and it's not just the way they're performing, they're still trying to play in the manner we want to play. We're not making allowances that we've got Archie at centre-back or Radu or Fraser in goal, we're still trying to play our football, and it's a credit to them."

Tottenham hoping to replicate Wilson Odobert deal in potential Maxime Esteve talks

While Gray has impressed as a makeshift option, their current selection issues have prompted reports that Tottenham could look to sign another centre-back in January.

The likes of Omar Alderete (Getafe), David Hancko (Feyenoord) and Abdukodir Khusanov (RC Lens) have all been linked as emergency central defensive options for Spurs next month, but chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange also have the long-term in mind.

Burnley mainstay Maxime Esteve has been a crucial player for the promotion-chasing Clarets this season, and this apparently attracted attention from north London, who could move for the Frenchman in 2025.

Football League World report that Postecoglou's side are keeping tabs on Esteve, who continues to impress in the Championship, and while an approach isn't expected to be imminent, the club do have a belief they can strike a move in the future.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham are hoping they can replicate their deal for Wilson Odobert in potential talks for Esteve, as the outlet writes, with there being some optimism that Spurs' previous Burnley agreement can help to smooth negotiations - given their recent business relationship.

However, the 22-year-old won't come cheap, with there being a belief he could cost up to £30 million.