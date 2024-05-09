Tottenham could now look to sell a new name who hasn't been linked with the exit door until very recently, with lots of Spurs players facing uncertain futures.

Spurs open to offloading over a dozen players this summer

According to reliable Spurs source Paul O'Keefe, the club have identified over a dozen players they'd be willing to entertain bids for when the transfer window reopens - with manager Ange Postecoglou already beginning to swing his axe ahead of 2024/2025.

The most obvious names who stand out are Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence - who have all been linked with Spurs exits at some point within the last six months.

A good portion of the aforementioned crop are currently out on loan elsewhere, and decisions will have to be made. Leeds are apparently keen to keep Rodon beyond his loan spell, while the likes of Spence and Reguilon are not in Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

Tottenham players out on loan right now Club Djed Spence Genoa Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Japhet Tanganga Millwall Alejo Veliz Sevilla Alfie Devine Plymouth Ashley Phillips Plymouth Sergio Reguilon Brentford Troy Parrott Excelsior Joe Rodon Leeds

It is pretty frank that chairman Daniel Levy will listen to offers for Ndombele and Tanganga as well, with the former set to go down as one of the biggest transfer flops in Spurs history and latter's contract expiring next year.

In terms of current squad members, it is now believed Tottenham are willing to sell Emerson Royal for around £20 million, with Spurs also ready to entertain £15 million bids for Gil.

Given that over a dozen are up for the Spurs chopping block, you cannot rule out more squad members being mentioned, and a new head-turning nominee for the transfer list has emerged this week.

Tottenham now willing to sell Yves Bissouma this summer

Indeed, mainstay midfielder Yves Bissouma is now thought to be unsafe. The Mali international has made 27 Premier League appearances under Postecoglou, with 25 of them being full starts. It would arguably be more if it wasn't for the mid-season Africa Cup of Nations as well.

His form has somewhat tailed off compared to early on in the campaign, though, with The Times claiming Tottenham are willing to sell Bissouma if a suitable offer arrives for the midfielder. This would be disappointing for teammate Pape Sarr, who spoke of the £100,000-per-week ace's importance.

“It really was a big help,” said Sarr on Bissouma's infuence at N17. “I was settling in to a new life, not just a new club. I benefited from the advice of a lot of team-mates, not just Yves, although he was a big help: Hugo Lloris, Pierre Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic. It was a tough time because I wasn’t playing regularly.

“Yves is a guy I appreciate a lot. We’ve both come over from Africa and he gives me lots of advice. He behaves a lot like my big brother. He has such an important role within the team and the club. I always listen to what he’s got to say."