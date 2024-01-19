After opening talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa, Tottenham are also working to finalise a player's exit, with a medical now scheduled.

Busy transfer window at Spurs

Ange Postecoglou will be absolutely thrilled by Spurs' real conviction this January window, after previously urging the club to make early signings in an attempt to bolster his squad.

The Australian publicly cried out for new arrivals and indirectly told Tottenham chiefs to get them through the door in quick fashion, something which chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team have pulled off.

Spurs confirmed the signing of Timo Werner on a six-month loan deal from RB Leipzig last week, which is rumoured to include an option to buy, while defender Radu Dragusin also signed permanently from Genoa to the tune of £25 million.

Alongside these quick-fire moves, the Lilywhites have quickly and efficiently trimmed Postecoglou's squad - with Ashley Phillips, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon all leaving the club on loan.

Reports suggest Spurs could make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher on top of this, while widespread transfer sources state that the north Londoners are now in talks with Brugge to sign Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal.

So far, Tottenham have been extremely active in the market, and they now look set to be even more so with the possible sale of Ivan Perisic.

The Croatia international legend may have played his last game for the club after suffering a complex ACL injury earlier in the campaign, with Hadjuk Split now attempting to seal an emotional return for him.

Perisic exit imminent with Hadjuk medical scheduled

According to reporter Ryan Taylor of The Daily Mirror, a medical is scheduled for Perisic to leave Spurs in the coming days, with the north Londoners now finalising his exit.

It is believed the move is expected to be an initial loan with Hadjuk set to hand Perisic a one-year contract when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Levy and technical director Johan Lange are wasting no time, with Perisic now expected to be the next departure after Tanganga joined Millwall on a temporary deal earlier this week.