Tottenham Hotspur, with Heung-min Son taking part in the Asia Cup this month, have been left short when it comes to goalscoring options. And whilst Richarlison's rejuvenated form as of late has handed Ange Postecoglou a boost going forward, the Lilywhites have still reportedly dipped into the transfer market to add to their options in place of Son this month.

Given that the North London club sit just one point adrift of the Premier League's top four, it could be a move that's looked back on as crucial to Spurs' season, with a deal now reportedly agreed.

Tottenham transfer news

In what was a busy summer transfer window, Spurs did well to welcome the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven. But what they arguably did not do was replace Harry Kane. Now that they've also lost Son to international duty, however, reports suggest that the Lilywhites have finally acted to hand Postecoglou an attacking boost this month. If the boss can get the best out of his reported pending arrival, the Spurs may just close the gap and qualify for the Champions League this season.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

That pending arrival, of course, is Timo Werner. Previous reports suggested that Werner's Spurs move was on the verge of completion and now a fresh update suggests there's been a breakthrough. According to Sky Sports, Spurs have now agreed a deal to sign Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The former Chelsea man will seemingly get the chance to redeem himself in the Premier League after failing to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. The option to buy the forward reportedly stands at £15.5m in the summer, meaning that the Lilywhites could get themselves a bargain deal if they get the best out of Werner in the second half of the campaign.

"Special" Werner has the chance to earn Premier League redemption

Werner's Chelsea record doesn't exactly make for pretty reading, but under Postecoglou he has the chance to rediscover the form that saw him complete a move to Stamford Bridge in the first place. It could be a case of now or never for the German international too, given that he's lost his place in the Leipzig line-up and can't afford another period of his career to forget ahead of the Euros in the summer. Those at Spurs will be hoping to shock the rest of the league by landing a forgotten talent.

During his time at Chelsea, the forward scored just 23 goals and made a further 21 assists in 89 games, but that didn't stop former boss Frank Lampard from handing Werner plenty of praise, saying:

"He [Werner] had a couple of chances and sometimes it doesn't go in for you, but I thought he was a real threat for us throughout. You need players of that quality to win game and the pace he travels with the ball is something special. He was so unselfish, and you rely on those players who are top-class."