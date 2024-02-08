Tottenham Hotspur are "moving" early doors over the potential summer signing of a foreign midfielder praised for his versatility.

Spurs already "exploring" summer transfer options

As per reports from reliable media sources, Spurs' planning for the 2024 transfer market is already well underway despite having only just come out of January.

FA registered intermediary and popular Lilywhites insider, Paul O'Keefe, has claimed that Barcelona star Raphinha is among a host of options being "explored" at Spurs for later in the year.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

Technical director Johan Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, who oversee the club's transfer activity alongside chairman Daniel Levy and unofficial consultant Fabio Paratici, have been praised for their dealings as Spurs' new data-driven scouting system reaps rewards.

Summer signings like Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have been rip-roaring successes and appear tailor-made for Ange Postecoglou's intense, high-pressing style of play.

Tottenham's growing stature as a football club has seen them usurp Chelsea as London's richest side. They also beat European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the January signings of Dragusin and Bergvall respectively, so the future is looking pretty optimistic as things stand.

Taking this into account, it will be interesting to see how they tackle the summer market, and supporters may well be thrilled that Tottenham are apparently becoming pretty organised already on that front with months to go until the window reopens.

Spurs did fail to bring in a new senior midfielder last month, though, despite the repeated links to Chelsea star Conor Gallagher among others. Sharing news of a potential alternative, Tutto Juve now claim that Postecoglou's side have their eye on Atalanta ace Teun Koopmeiners.

Tottenham "moving" early for Koopmeiners

The Dutchman, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is said to be on Paratici, Levy and Lange's radar. According to Tutto Juve, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, Tottenham are "moving" early for Koopmeiners with the view of potentially signing him this summer.

They aren't the only ones, however, with Premier League rivals Man United also set to compete for the £51 million man this summer alongside Serie A giants Juventus.

Koopmeiners has made 19 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season, bagging five goals and three assists, and has been praised by former Netherlands international Ruud Kroll for his ability to feature as a playmaker.

“Koop is a great player. He has an international caliber and is the starter in the Dutch national team," said Kroll.

"I certainly see him doing well at a big club. Juve or Milan? He would certainly be invaluable to both of them. Koopmeiners can play in all positions in the middle of the pitch: both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. He is a complete footballer who would be useful for all coaches, including Allegri.”