A third club have thrown their hat into the ring for Genoa star Radu Dragusin as they make a Tuesday attempt alongside Tottenham and Bayern.

Spurs battling Bayern for Dragusin

This morning, reports from reliable media sources like transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that Spurs were firmly in the driving seat to sign the centre-back.

Dragusin has already agreed personal terms with Spurs, and Romano broke news today that Genoa were prepared to accept their official bid for the 21-year-old.

The proposal stands at a £21.5 million fixed fee, plus an extra £4 million in add-ons and right-back Djed Spence going the other way on loan.

Bayern Munich were thought to be threatening a hijack attempt this week, but Romano's news may have eased the worries of some Spurs supporters for a time.

However, late on Tuesday evening, the Bundesliga giants came back into the fold, with Bayern making a late Dragusin bid of their own which apparently matches Tottenham's offer (Fabrizio Romano).

It is apparently now down to the Romanian over where he goes next, and while Spurs have already agreed terms, the pull of a major club like Harry Kane's new side represents a big threat.

Indeed, given Bayern are now trying to snatch Tottenham's top target to reinforce manager Ange Postecoglou's defence, this will come as a real concern for the Australian.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been unavailable for large periods since early November, forcing Postecoglou to deploy a makeshift central defensive pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies on more than one occasion.

It could be a crucial next 24 hours for Spurs, and whether they will finally land a much-needed centre-back alternative.

Di Marzio shares yet another Dragusin transfer twist

After this Bayern development, Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has shared an update of his own on the saga, and it concerns a third competitor for Dragusin's signature.

On top of Thomas Tuchel's side, it is believed Napoli have been making bids to hijack Tottenham's move for Dragusin as well.

"The match for #Dragusin reopens: Genoa has also received the official offer from Bayern. Now the player decides: Napoli also tried again earlier in the day. Decisive hours," wrote Di Marzio on X.

On his website, the reporter claims Napoli raised their offer to sign Dragusin "several times" on Tuesday, but it appears he's determined to move abroad for now.

Di Marzio says Tottenham have reached an agreement for him, but Bayern's offer is actually higher, meaning the race is now open and the player himself must decide soon.

It will be very interesting to see if the pull of the Premier League gifts Spurs an advantage over one of Europe's most prestigious sides.

If not, they may have to turn to alternative Spurs targets, with Postecoglou thought to be keen on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.