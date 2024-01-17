Journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail has shared an interesting bit of transfer news on Tottenham as manager Ange Postecoglou's influence keeps growing.

Spurs make quick January signings after Ange request

The Lilywhites have moved quickly to seal major signings for Postecoglou this month, in stark contrast to previous years, when they often waited until the January window's end.

Both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin were officially announced as new Tottenham players last week in a big boost for the Australian, with both men making their debuts in a 2-2 draw away to Man United last Sunday.

This comes after Postecoglou publicly requested that Spurs do their January business early doors, so any potential new signing can bed into the first team nice and quickly.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could," said Postecoglou on January signings last month.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early.

"You've got to play the game, we'll see what happens but I'm hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in."

In more good news for Tottenham supporters and the club's manager, Werner and Dragusin may not be the only signings coming through the door before January 31, as reports claim Spurs are pressing ahead with plans to bring in a new number eight.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is believed to be of serious interest to Spurs, though much will depend on whether the Blues are willing to sell and if chairman Daniel Levy is able to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Nevertheless, the fact Tottenham granted Postecoglou's wish for early incomings just shows how much the manager is respected behind the scenes.

Mystery player could join Tottenham after "complete turnaround"

This is further highlighted by Mokbel and an interesting claim. Indeed, according to the journalist, a mystery player would seriously consider joining Tottenham after a "complete turnaround" - which is largely down to Postecoglou.

"That’s the power of Ange Postecoglou," said Mokbel to The Last Word on Spurs podcast (as transcribed by TBR).

"I was speaking to some representatives of players Tottenham have had an interest in and the feedback I was getting last summer was ‘we’re not sure, Tottenham are in a period of flux, we don’t know what Ange Postecoglou is going to be like, we’re not interested in Tottenham this summer.’ I made the same call last week and said what’s going on with X player, it’s a complete turnaround ‘Oh, yeah I think it has legs in the summer, that deal could happen, they’re definitely interested and we’d definitely consider it.’

"The tables have completely turned. In seven months Ange Postecoglou has built this reputation of a team who are going places and a team that plays attacking football."