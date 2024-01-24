Amid reports that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a real candidate to depart Tottenham before deadline day, it's believed a starlet of theirs is expected to leave as well.

Players who have already left Spurs in January

After the arrivals of both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Spurs moved to balance the books by sealing a plethora of January loan deals away for surplus players.

Indeed, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic have all departed Tottenham on temporary deals recently - with Spurs freeing up squad space and saving money on wages.

Dier and Perisic have seemingly both played their last games for Tottenham regardless, as the duo are out of contract this summer. The nature of their transfers will allow Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split to sign them for free later this year, with both sides securing Bosman deals and Tottenham getting some high-earners off the books.

The aforementioned crop could yet be joined by a few other members of Ange Postecoglou's squad, with uncertainty still surrounding the future of Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg tipped to potentially quit Tottenham

The 28-year-old was a mainstay under Antonio Conte, but Tottenham's new manager can't quite find a place for him in the new system on a regular-enough occasion.

Hojbjerg has been relegated to more of a squad player this campaign, which has apparently left the Dane unsatisfied. It is believed Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham in January, and reports as far back as last Autumn have suggested Conor Gallagher could replace him.

The midfielder could well depart north London after nearly four years at the club, having first signed from Southampton in the summer of 2020 when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Gil also expected to leave Tottenham

As per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Hojbjerg is likely to be joined by Spurs starlet Bryan Gil. The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself under Postecoglou despite amassing a reputation as one of Spain's promising talents in recent years.

He's started just two league games, making seven substitute appearances off the bench, with Corriere saying there is an expectation Gil is "leaving" Tottenham in January.

This has apparently put Lazio on red alert, and there is a belief that Maurizio Sarri's side could get him on loan with the option to buy him later this year.

It remains to be seen if this comes to pass, but some supporters will be disappointed if he does leave given the early excitement surrounding his arrival.

Signed by ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, Gil hasn't quite lived up to that, despite ESPN editor David Cartlidge branding him a "potential star in the making", back in 2021.