With just three recognised senior centre-backs to call on this season, to say that Ange Postecoglou needs to add depth to his Tottenham Hotspur side this month would be an understatement. The Lilywhites, when everyone was fit and firing, snuck into conversations about the Premier League title race and looked on course to at least secure a place inside the top four. Now at the halfway mark, those in North London sit fifth, albeit just one point adrift of rivals Arsenal in fourth with key men to return soon.

What should help to keep Spurs in the race for a Champions League place and in touching distance of the likes of Arsenal is one particular reinforcement who has already agreed personal terms, and now looks increasingly likely to complete a move to North London this month.

Tottenham transfer news

Whilst Spurs may not have welcomed enough depth during the summer transfer window, the players they managed to bring in have proved to be instant hits. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario particularly found their feet quickly for the Lilywhites, before the outfield duo suffered untimely injuries in a frustrating blow for Postecoglou. And with the winter window now open, Spurs could repeat their transfer genius.

According to Rudy Galetti, Spurs are set to complete an agreement with Genoa to sign Radu Dragusin, who has already agreed personal terms and is keen on a move. Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage with Daniel Levy willing to up their bid to €27m (£23m) to get the deal over the line this month.

The central defender would provide the London club with a much-needed boost at the back after injuries to Van de Ven and Cristian Romero left them worryingly short, forcing Postecoglou to form some makeshift backlines.

"Dominant" Dragusin's versatility the key

Dragusin's versatility may prove to be his greatest trait should he complete a move to Spurs this month. His ability to play in every position across the backline will help put an end to the Lilywhites' depth problem in defence, and also mean there is a place for him in the XI even when both Cristian Romero and van de Ven are fit.

Still just 21-years-old, the Romanian could prove to be one of the bargains of the season if he goes on and eventually realises his potential. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is certainly a fan of the defender, previously posting on X:

With Spurs' next Premier League game not until January 14, Dragusin could yet feature if the North London club can get the deal over the line in the next week or so. If that game is to be the defender's debut, he will square off against a struggling giant in the form of Manchester United. If Dragusin helped secure all three points in a game against a top four rival, it would go a long way in instantly endearing himself to the Spurs fans, that's for sure.