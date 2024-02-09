After signing Radu Dragusin to boost their centre-back options during the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have already reportedly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and another defensive reinforcement for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham transfer news

By the end of the winter window, Spurs had secured the signatures of Timo Werner on loan, Dragusin and young talent Lucas Bergvall, who will arrive in the summer. Those in North London will hope that Werner and Dragusin are enough to push the Lilywhites into the Premier League's top four in Postecoglou's first season in charge.

Currently fifth and two points adrift of surprise contenders Aston Villa, Spurs' January business could yet prove to make all the difference.

Postecoglou's progress will not stop with Champions League qualification this season, however, with Spurs' transfer rumours showing signs of intent this summer already. Reports have already linked the North London club with moves for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in two deals that would only boost the current squad.

It certainly seems as though Daniel Levy trusts his new manager, having backed him in the summer with arrivals such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, before then backing him again in January and seemingly preparing to do the same again in a few months. And that could see a future star complete a move.

According to TuttoJuve, Spurs are ready to make an offer for Dean Huijsen from Juventus. The 18-year-old defender, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, has also attracted the interest of Manchester United after breaking into the team before former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was sacked.

The Red Devils and Spurs are reportedly prepared to bid €30m (£26m) to secure the teenager's signature this summer. Juventus, however, are unlikely to sanction a departure at this point. Rebuilding the Spurs backline with Dragusin and Van de Ven, Postecoglou could add the icing on the cake by welcoming a player for the future in Huijsen... if Levy can change their minds.

"Great" Huijsen is one for the future

A player who's already made his Juventus debut and enjoyed minutes on loan at Roma this season, Huijsen looks increasingly like a star in the making at just 18-years-old. It would be some coup if Spurs managed to secure his signature, with Postecoglou likely to deploy the Dutchman next to his countryman in Van de Ven to form what could finally be the centre-back partnership to one day end Spurs' wait for silverware.

Huijsen is a player who's already earned plenty of deserved praise, including from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who told DAZN, via JuventusNews24, after the defender's debut: "Huijsen came in serene and calm in playing, he never played difficult balls and never put his teammate in difficulty. He read like a great player, he did something like Ciro Ferrara.

"Gatti was booked, I said maybe he escapes once (Leao ed) and then Huijsen came on very well. We had three 2005s, two 2003s, one 2000. Fortunately, I found the 2005 players again, thanks to the work that went into it in the youth sector. He worked with the tranquillity and serenity of a thirty-year-old."