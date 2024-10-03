European champions Real Madrid have another Tottenham star in their thinking alongside Cristian Romero, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing elite Premier League centre-backs

The La Liga heavyweights, according to various reports, have been monitoring some of the Premier League's biggest-name central defensive stars of late - as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to shore up his backline.

Real currently have four senior options at their disposal in that area - Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo - but Alaba's ACL tear and the fact Rudiger is approaching his twilight years highlights Ancelotti's need for another world-class centre-back.

A number of elite names are on club president Florentino Perez's radar heading into 2025, with Arsenal defender William Saliba attracting serious interest from Real. The Frenchman is a pivotal asset for Mikel Arteta, though, and Arsenal have adopted a firm 'not-for-sale' stance around Saliba.

Leny Yoro was also on Ancelotti's target list before he made the move to Old Trafford with Man United, while Tottenham defender Romero is believed to have admirers at Real.

The Argentine, who's started every single Premier League game this season, has really come on leaps and bounds under manager Ange Postecoglou - even managing to double down on his disciplinary record.

Romero is wanted by Real, as per various media sources, but it is also believed that the Lilywhites wish to tie their star centre-back down with a new £200,000-per-week contract - which would make him the club's highest earner above Son Heung-min (GiveMeSport).

Real Madrid now considering talks to sign Micky van de Ven from Spurs

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, chairman Daniel Levy may also have to worry about the La Liga heavyweights tempting Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman's exceptional mazy run at Man United last weekend - which ended in his assist for Brennan Johnson to open the scoring - brought more attention to his sheer pace, power and comfort driving forward in possession, qualities which sum up his all-round game as an elite-level defender and bargain buy from Wolfsburg last summer.

This hasn't gone unnoticed in Spain, as it is believed Real are considering talks to sign van de Ven from Spurs amid their links to his centre-back partner Romero. Defensa writes that the 23-year-old has a market value of £43 million, but Levy is likely to demand much more than this for such a quality asset.

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense," said pundit Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel last season.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid.”