An "exceptional" player has teased the possibility of signing for Tottenham and says a move to north London "could happen".

Spurs already planning for summer transfer window

Following a very productive and successful January, which was arguably their best winter window in recent memory, Spurs are believed to be planning for the summer already - and how best to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's squad.

The Australian was backed pretty early on last month with quick-fire moves for both Timo Werner, who joined on loan from RB Leipzig with the option-to-buy, and defender Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

Spurs also sensationally hijacked Barcelona's deal for Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall, with the teenager choosing N17 over a move to the illustrious Camp Nou.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

Tottenham's growing appeal as a club, you could say, is helped by both Postecoglou turning the tide since Antonio Conte's tenure and chairman Daniel Levy spearheading the construction of state-of-the-art facilities.

The Lilywhites are believed to already be doing homework for later this year in terms of luring new players to north London, with Barcelona star Raphinha among the options being considered by technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team (Paul O'Keefe).

Spurs' January window offers real encouragement that they can tempt both Europe's best stars and rising talents of the future, with FC Copenhagen prodigy Roony Bardghji being linked in recent months.

The 18-year-old first grabbed headlines with his scintillating display in Copenhagen's historic 4-3 win over Man United in the Champions League earlier this season. Bardghji got on the scoresheet and scored their dramatic late winner that evening, turning more heads which were already thought to be taking note of his exploits in Denmark.

Bardghji hints at Tottenham transfer and teases move "could happen"

Commenting on his links to Spurs, coming amid Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski's Swedish connection, Bardghji has said a move to Tottenham "could happen" - teasing a possible transfer.

"It's fun to think about. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now," said the winger to Sport Bladet when asked about following Bergvall to Postecoglou's side.

Bardghji is very highly rated despite his limited league appearances for Copenhagen, with those around the Scandinavian heaping praise on his "exceptional" technique.

"He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said his coach at under-17 level for Sweden, Roger Franzen (via The Mail).

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well."