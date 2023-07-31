Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur remains "in contact" with Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of defender Edmond Tapsoba, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal could however hinge on the departure of legendary forward Harry Kane.

Are Tottenham Hotspur signing a defender?

A central defender is a targeted position for Spurs this summer.

They were linked with Wolfsburg central defender Micky Van de Ven earlier on this window, with reports stating that the 22-year-old defender is one of the club's top targets, however, the two sides are currently apart on the valuation for the Dutch defender who impressed during the recent U21 Euros.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is another player who has been linked, with journalist Alasdair Gold stating that there is a "growing expectation" that Spurs will make a bid for the defender who is available this summer for a cut-price deal due to his contract situation. However, should the club want to bring in the former Manchester City youth product, they will have to move quickly as French side AS Monaco have reportedly made a bid for the defender.

Tapsoba is another name that has been heavily linked, however, according to reports progress hasn't been made on the deal due to the German outfits high asking price, with the clubs position only strengthened following the recent sale of Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa for £52m. Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has also confirmed this stance, stating in an interview that the defender is not available under normal circumstances: "No, not under normal circumstances! It is clear that at some point there are always limits. But Edmond is a very important player. He is one of the top players of our team, without question. He still has a long contract. Therefore, there is no reason for us to think about handing him over.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Spurs remain in talks for the defender, however the move could hinge on the money they bring in from a potential Harry Kane sale to fund it: "Tottenham are still in contact with people close to the player at Bayer Leverkusen. And so, I think it could depend also on Harry Kane. In the case Harry Kane leaves, and they have big money to invest in the market, Tapsoba could be realistic, otherwise it could be difficult.”

Is Tapsoba the right purchase for Tottenham?

Tapsoba, who has been hailed as a "frightening" player for his pace, is one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga currently.

The Burkina Faso international enjoyed a strong campaign under Spanish legend Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, making 46 appearances in all competitions and recording an average Whoscored rating of 6.76. The centre-back became almost undroppable for the side, with only goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky playing more Bundesliga minutes than the defender. The Burkina Faso international also shone on the European stage, with an 7.28 rating across his eight Europa League appearances.

The defender is thought of very highly, with his former coach Ivo Vieira stating "I’m sure he will continue his development and become one of the greatest players in the world. He can end up where he wants to. At one of the world’s biggest clubs.”

As Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp a shaky Tottenham defence that conceded 63 goals last season, Tapsoba could become the perfect partner for Christian Romero and the perfect anchor for the team to build on.