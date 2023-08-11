Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a surprise move for one of Europe's most clinical finishers this window, though Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor is finding it hard to wrap his 'head around' their latest swoop.

So, who is the genuine target for Tottenham Hotspur?

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Harry Kane leaving Tottenham has led the Lilywhites to hedge their 'betting heavily' on bringing in Porto striker Mehdi Taremi to strengthen their frontline.

Superagent Jorge Mendes, who represents clients on behalf of Gestifute, is chairing talks over the deal and aided Spurs in submitting an initial €24 million bid for Taremi that was rejected, with Porto demanding a fee of €30 million (£26 million) to sanction the Iran international's departure.

Taremi is something of a late bloomer at the elite level and only joined Porto in 2020; however, he has become an extremely prolific figure for the Portuguese giants, registering 80 goals and 49 assists in 148 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, as per Transfermarkt.

Gent striker Gift Orban has been explored as another target in the forward areas that Ange Postecoglou could look to recruit in N17 and conversations have already occurred between the player and the club, as per 90min.

Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson has been identified as a prospective Kane successor and could cost up to £50 million, according to The Daily Mail. Conversely, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has been billed as a 'priority' pursuit for Spurs to make advances towards.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor is shocked that Porto ace Taremi is someone Tottenham are keen to acquire this summer.

Taylor stated: “But there’s a bit of a domino effect, really, because I don't see Tottenham moving for forwards if Kane stays. But if he goes, I think they're going to rip up the script.

“I don't see them bringing in one striker like Randal Kolo Muani to replace him.

“It seems like there's going to be multiple positions signed. Players like Brennan Johnson and Gift Orban are being targeted.

“Also players like Mehdi Taremi, which I find quite hard to wrap my head around really.”

What else could occur at Tottenham Hotspur between now and the close of play?

Tottenham could be set for some interesting developments between now and the end of the window as Postecoglou looks to bolster his squad in the final few weeks of market activity.

In what would be a sensational turn of events, Spurs could consider making a shock swoop to try and land Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku to help plug the void left by England international Kane, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is being monitored by the Lilywhites and further emphasis has been placed on tracking the 25-year-old amid Bryan Gil's recent injury concerns, according to Football London.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is in the sights of Tottenham this window; however, Newcastle United are ready to hijack their rivals to try and acquire the Burkina Faso international, who could cost in the region of £50 million, according to Football Insider.