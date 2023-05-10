Football FanCast brings you the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news and rumours as Daniel Levy eyes summer additions to bolster his north London side...

Spurs eyeing defensive upgrade in Marc Guehi

The Athletic: The north London club's interest in Marc Guehi is growing ahead of the summer transfer window after a season of defensive issues.

Spurs have showcased one of the weakest defensive records in the Premier League this campaign and are set to see Clement Lenglet return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

As they look set to miss out on Champions League football, it is believed the Englishman's displays at Selhurst Park have caught the eyes of those at Spurs.

Lloris replacement eyed in Kelleher

Independent IE: The future of Tottenham's veteran goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, is believed to be under threat ahead of the summer with Spurs looking to bring in his potential replacement.

And, according to reports, it is thought the north London club could look to another Premier League side this summer with Caoimhin Kelleher a player of interest.

The report from Ireland claims there are a number of Premier League clubs showing an interest in the 24-year-old as the shot-stopper aims to find more regular first-team football.

Midfield experience could be added with Verratti

Fichajes: There are believed to be three European clubs looking to potentially make a move for Marco Verratti in the summer and Spurs are said to be one of them.

Tottenham's midfield has been picked apart this season as a result of long-term injuries to the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma.

However, a move for the Italian would see Spurs potentially need to beat the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to his signature.

Harry Kane hints towards one more year

Sky Sports: Speculation about where Harry Kane will be playing his football next season continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the final year of his deal with the Lilywhites over the coming months, but he may have now dropped a hint he could stay at Spurs ahead of next season.

Indeed, in a recent interview, the England captain has suggested he is looking to help Spurs improve:

"I always give my all for the team and for the club. I think off the pitch to have those conversations with the chairman and the staff here and try to give my opinion on some of the things that I think can help us just be more consistent and more successful in the culture that we try to set," he said.