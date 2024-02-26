Tottenham Hotspur, after losing Harry Kane last summer to Bayern Munich, could do without suffering the same fate with another star player this summer. That said, reports suggest that scenario is now a possibility, with Saudi Arabian clubs now planning to make contact over one particular player.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites did well in the face of Kane's departure, welcoming the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Guglielmo Vicario to hand Ange Postecoglou a much-improved squad. And with that squad, the Lilywhites have been competing for a return to Champions League action, though currently sit fifth and five points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth with a game in hand.

That said, another key exit could quickly derail any progress made in North London this season. Instead, the focus must be on incomings and just who could help the Lilywhites take that crucial step back into the Premier League's top four. Reports certainly suggest that's the plan too, with Spurs already linked with moves for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of this summer.

Though, that's where the good news may end. According to Rudy Galetti, Saudi clubs are planning to make contact over a deal for Heung-min Son this summer. Galetti posted the news on X, saying:

Those in Saudi are unlikely to be shy when it comes to splashing the cash for Son's signature, either, with a number of players making big-money moves in the last couple of years.

Spurs must keep hold of "outstanding" Son

Son's numbers have proved that he is more than capable of performing at this level, even now at 31 years old. The South Korean has scored 12 goals and assisted a further six this season and will no doubt play a part in Spurs' top-four ambitions.

Postecoglou is well aware of that quality too, praising his captain, saying:

"He's been outstanding as a leader and as a player. I've put him in that nine position now and he just works so hard. When I talk about that great environment with the players, Sonny is leading that with Madders (James Maddison) and (Cristian) Romero."

When it comes to leadership in North London, meanwhile, losing two captains in two seasons would hardly be an ideal situation for Postecoglou to be handed, reinforcing the need to keep hold of Son even more.

When the summer transfer window does arrive, Spurs must simply hope that Son resists the urge to become the latest star to jump ship to Saudi and instead remain in North London as part of Postecoglou's project. It could certainly be a nervous summer for the Lilywhites, as they face yet another potential key exit.