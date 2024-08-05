Tottenham have turned their attentions to a new target this summer as they look to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's ranks ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, according to reports.

Tottenham transfer news

Ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30th, Tottenham still have plenty of work to do on the transfer front. They have signed Timo Werner on loan and Archie Gray from Leeds United so far, but are still looking somewhat lightweight.

First and foremost, a striker is on their wishlist amid interest in Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, with Postecoglou admitting that the no.9 spot was his main focus at the moment.

"I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould," the Spurs boss revealed.

"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us."

They are also set to push for another defender should Emerson Royal depart amid interest from AC Milan, with talks thought to be advanced for the Brazilian to move to San Siro after two tough seasons with Tottenham.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having departed for Marseille already this summer, the midfield looks light for the Lilywhites too despite the arrival of Gray, and there had previously been interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, though he now appears set for Atletico Madrid instead. Now, they could have identified a budget-friendly alternative.

Tottenham chase "unique" midfielder

That comes as recent reports have linked Tottenham with a move for Stade Reims midfielder Amir Richardson, who is currently starring with Morocco at the Olympic games. The 22-year-old has featured in all four of his side's Olympic outings, scoring in the win over Iran and helping his side make history in reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Related Spurs exploring deal to immediately replace £2m-a-year first team player He has not enjoyed his time in north London so far and it could be coming to an end.

He has been described as a "unique" midfielder by senior football journalist Bence Bocsak on X, who added that he drive forwards with the ball "really well".

“Amir Richardson – he’s already won the U23 AFCON with Morocco last year. Such a unique profile in terms of a midfielder – extremely tall at 1.95 metres and springy – he defends and goes forward with the ball really well. So good on the ball. Just 21 years old.”

Now 22, the midfielder struggled for game time with Reims but has impressed the Tottenham scouts, with TeamTALK reporting that "Spurs scouts believe the France-born youngster has a bright future ahead of him".

Amir Richardson's 2023-24 campaign Appearances 28 Starts 14 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 4

As a result, it is added that Spurs are "aiming to win the race for his services", with previous interest from fellow Premier League clubs having been met with a €10m (£8.5m) price tag.

That could have increased after an impressive showing at the Olympics, but he could well prove an excellent investment for the future nonetheless given the ability Richardson threatens to possess.