A £30m midfielder has been told to pack his bags and join Tottenham after a recent claim they will "do everything possible" to sign him for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs keen on signing new midfielder

Reports over the last month have suggested that Postecoglou wants to bring in a new midfielder at Spurs, and one who can provide that extra bit of dynamism/creativity.

While the Lilywhites head coach said new signings are unlikely this month as things stand, late twists may still be on the cards as we approach February 1, with Postecoglou refusing to completely rule out more transfer business (via Dan Kilpatrick).

Reliable media sources like Jacob Steinberg of The Times have also mooted potential late moves for the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, as the north Londoners apparently consider a late for the Englishman who's starring under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January so far Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hajduk Split, loan) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern Munich, loan)

Atalanta star Ederson has been linked with a move to Spurs as well, but it appears Postecoglou will have current midfield ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to choose from a little while longer. The Dane's lawyer, Lars Helgreen, publicly confirmed his wish to remain in north London.

"Despite the rumours and noise, the player has always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham," he told Sky in Germany (via The Evening Standard). "The player never asked to leave now. He’s very ambitious for Tottenham and for Denmark and continues to keep improving himself, like he did all of his career. He’s a strong character and player.

"His only focus is Tottenham to finish the season well and to help as much as possible."

Despite Hojbjerg's desire to stay, Steinberg's aforementioned report suggests that Spurs are still weighing up new midfielders, and one man who's been linked recently is Fenerbache star Sebastian Szymanski.

The Pole has bagged an incredible nine goals and eight assists in the Turkish Super Lig this season, and a report by newspaper Aksam claimed Spurs will "do everything possible" to sign Szymanski with Postecoglou personally very keen.

Szymanski told to pack his bags and join Tottenham

Following this report of serious interest, Szymanski has now been told to join Tottenham and pack his bags by former agent Kamil Kosowski. Speaking to Przeglad Sportowy (via Sport Witness), Kosowski is quoted saying that when a club like Spurs come calling, you just "pack up an go" and there is "no better time" than the present to do so.

He appears to be garnering quite a reputation as Poland's potential next star, and he would be quite the asset at Tottenham. Called "superb" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Aksam state he is valued at around £30 million.