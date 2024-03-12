A senior Tottenham official has been sent to run the rule over a club's star mainstay defender recently, with technical director Johan Lange's preparations for the window well and truly underway.

Spurs eyeing new centre-back signing for Ange

Despite bringing in Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January for around £25 million, reports over the last few weeks have claimed that Ange Postecoglou and co are eager to bolster their back line further.

Spurs are among the suitors for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, for instance, with the Englishman's contract expiring this summer. He may soon be a readily available free agent, and his top-flight experience makes him a very good option for the north Londoners.

A more ambitious open who's also been floated is Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite, coming amid his impressive season at Goodison Park as he puts himself in the conversation for a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad.

There have been suggestions that Spurs wish to sign two "top-level" centre-backs in 2024, and with Dragusin sealed, they're set to go for another in the summer.

Fewest Premier League goals conceded this season Number Arsenal 24 Liverpool 26 Man City 28 Tottenham 39 Man United 39 Everton 39

"The situation hasn't changed, and Tottenham have always intended to sign two top-level centre-backs across 2024," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently, who listed other potential targets.

"They’ve got one through the door, and now, in the summer window, the plan is to go after another. Calafiori and Morato might be mentioned now, but the net is being cast wider than that. They’ve got some interesting options opening up to them. Still, from what I understand, they’re not committing at this stage, even though they want to make early moves in the summer transfer window similar to how they did in the winter market.”

In these last two windows, the Lilywhites have shown a trend of buying young stars for their backline, with both Dragusin and Micky van de Ven under the age of 23. This indicates they're also considering the long-term and another defensive target with many years left ahead of him is Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves.

Senior Tottenham official sent to Hull as Lange eyes Greaves

According to a report in The Mirror's print edition [10/03/2024], via TBR, Spurs sent a "senior" scout to run the rule over Greaves earlier this month as Postecoglou's side seemingly take an interest in the Englishman.

Tipped to be a "special" player by Grant McCann, Greaves has started 36 Championship matches as a mainstay for the Tigers, even bagging two goals and four assists in that time.

"The kid is going to be special, it’s as simple as that," said former Hull boss McCann, who exposed him to first-team football early doors.

"We don’t want him to have a dead year and when I say a dead year I think he’s beyond Under 23s football. We’re working hard trying to do that at the minute so we can get him exposed to men’s football."