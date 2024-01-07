As Tottenham Hotspur look to leapfrog North London rivals Arsenal in the race to finish inside the Premier League's top four, the January transfer window could quickly prove to make all the difference for Ange Postecoglou. Following Cristian Romero's injury, alongside Micky van de Ven's spell on the sidelines and Eric Dier's potential Bayern Munich move, to say that the Lilywhites are crying out for defensive reinforcements would be an understatement.

Postecoglou has already been forced to field makeshift defensive partnerships this season and will be well aware of the need to avoid a repeat of that, making this month all the more important. And whilst Spurs' Radu Dragusin deal looks to be gradually progressing alongside a move for forward Timo Werner, they could still do with one more fresh option, which could see them land one particular La Liga player.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs recruited well in the summer across the pitch, welcoming Van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Pedro Porro in an impressive window. Injuries quickly exposed their remaining squad depth problem, however, with Ben Davies left as the only senior central defender in Postecoglou's backline, and he's spent most of his career at left-back. Entering the season with just three centre-backs never seemed wise and now Spurs look set to solve that problem.

According to journalist Gonzalo Tortosa via The Spurs Express, Spurs are ready to make an offer to sign Loic Bade in the coming days. The Sevilla defender reportedly has a release clause of €55m (£48m), which Spurs may be forced to pay if they want to push on and secure his signature this month. It should be seen as a successful January transfer window if the Lilywhites welcome not one but two new centre-backs in the form of Bade and Dragusin. As the weeks tick by, it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

"Fantastic" Bade could get Premier League redemption

After failing to make an impact on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, Bade could get the chance to redeem himself in the Premier League just one year after seeing his stint cut short by Stade Rennais. Discovering his best form at Sevilla ever since, the defender has more than earned the interest of Spurs, who may now need to pay just under £50m to secure a player once deemed a transfer to forget at the City Ground. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig was full of praise for Bade during his Stade Rennais days, posting on X:

If Spurs land the defender this month, Postecoglou will no doubt be hoping to see the Sevilla version of the defender rather than the one who struggled at Forest. Bade's stats certainly show that he's ready for the Premier League this time around, with more progressive passes, tackles won and passes into the final third made than fellow Spurs target Dragusin this season.