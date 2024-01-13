Reports now suggest Tottenham are displaying "signals" that chairman Daniel Levy and co will make an imminent bid to sign a new transfer target.

Spurs not finished after Dragusin and Werner signings

The north Londoners have moved quickly in this January window, which is very different compared to previous years.

Spurs have a reputation, especially in the winter, for moving to sign their desired fresh faces much later in the window - but 2024 is breaking the mould in that respect.

Levy and co have already put pen to paper on deals for defender Radu Dragusin, who joined in a £25 million move from Genoa, and forward Timo Werner on a six-month loan from RB Leipzig.

Both men arrived at N17 before January 12, with manager Ange Postecoglou surely thrilled by Tottenham's real haste in getting him exactly who he requires.

Dragusin's signing comes as a very welcome boost for Spurs, especially after they were forced to deploy both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift centre-backs on more than one occasion.

Attention now turns to signing a midfielder. Indeed, it is reliably believed that Postecoglou is keen on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as he chases a new number eight and running man.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future also remains up in the air, following a season of barely any Premier League starts.

The Dane has been relegated to more of a squad player, making plenty of top flight appearances, but the vast majority are coming off the substitute's bench.

With both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, Postecoglou's lack of midfield options behind his traditional starters have been laid bare.

This is something Spurs are looking to rectify with their widely reported interest in Gallagher, but he isn't the only Premier League midfielder on their radar.

Tottenham could make Joao Gomes bid "very soon"

According to South American news outlet Fla Web, Wolves starlet Joao Gomes is very much a player attracting their attention.

The Brazilian, who's started 17 top flight matches as a mainstay under Gary O'Neil, has admirers in north London. It is believed Tottenham are signaling they "will make an investment" in Gomes "very soon", presumably meaning they are set to bid for him.

Signed by Wolves for around £15 million, the Old Gold are looking to double their own investment in Gomes, and apparently won't sell for a penny less than around £30 million.

He's certainly an interesting new target for Spurs, with members of the press like Ryan Taylor hailing him as an "absolute gem" of Wolves' ranks.