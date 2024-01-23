Amid reports that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to quit Tottenham in search of more game time, it's been reported that a 25-year-old is also open to leaving as one club ready a January offer.

Spurs sealing loan exit deals to trim Postecoglou's squad

Alongside the confirmed signings of midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin, Spurs have also moved to rid themselves of players by agreeing many temporary deals.

Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic have all departed N17 on loan, coming after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also put an end to his near 12-year stay at Tottenham by joining Los Angeles FC.

These departures make much-needed room for potential new signings, while also helping to save the club serious money on wages. The likes of Dier and Perisic will leave permanently in the summer anyway, given their contracts expire around then, which gives both Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split opportunities to snap them up for free in win-win situations for them and Spurs.

More exits certainly haven't been ruled out before February 1 either, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Bryan Gil and Hojbjerg.

Gil is attracting interest from Serie A and Spain, while there have been widespread rumours from as back as October last year that Hojbjerg could make way so Spurs can make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Hojbjerg reportedly wants to leave Tottenham before deadline day, but the north Londoners will only sanction his exit if it means a permanent move, either this month or later in the year.

There have also been reports that Al Nassr made a bid for Emerson Royal which was rejected, but the Saudi Arabian side could still come back in with another offer.

Emerson open to leaving as Al Nassr ready new bid

Indeed, according to HITC, the Brazilian is actually tempted by the move. Emerson is said to be open to the prospect of joining Al Nassr as they prepare another offer, and while Tottenham are also open to doing a deal in theory, manager Ange Postecoglou would be put in a precarious position with his lack of right-back depth behind Pedro Porro.

The former Real Betis star has also been a capable deputy to call upon this season, even partnering Ben Davies at centre-back when both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unavailable.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has also branded Emerson a "very quick" and "relentless" player when at his very best, so Postecoglou surely won't want to lose him mid-season.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Exit (Genoa, loan) Eric Dier Exit (Bayern, loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (Plymouth, loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (Brentford, loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (Millwall, loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (Hajduk Split, loan)

“Let me tell you, this guy is very, very good. He is all action," said Campbell to Football Insider when Spurs first signed the player in 2021.

"He is up and down, very quick and loves to attack. The way Spurs play, with the full-backs bombing on, he is perfect. He is relentless down the flank because he is an incredibly fit guy."