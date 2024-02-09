After a successful January transfer window, which saw them welcome Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall, who will join up with the squad at the end of the season, Tottenham Hotspur have already reportedly set their sights on a bargain deal this summer. With talks at an advanced stage, the completion of this one could just be a matter of time.

Tottenham transfer news

Whilst the additions of Werrner and Dragusin are impressive, Spurs' best winter move may well prove to be Bergvall. It's a great compliment to the work that Ange Postecoglou has so far done that the Swede chose a move to the Premier League side over Barcelona.

Bergvall explained the decision, telling Sportbladet: "It felt better in my gut. They're both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50/50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham. It wasn't very easy to say 'no' to Barcelona, it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision."

Now, ahead of the summer window, those in North London will be hoping to see another decision swing in their favour. According to Seb Ecrivain Foot, Spurs are in advanced talks with Lloyd Kelly over a summer move, but face competition from Liverpool, who are at the same stage.

The Bournemouth centre-back will reportedly refuse to extend his contract at the Cherries and will, therefore, leave as a free agent this summer to potentially hand Spurs a bargain deal. Those at the Vitality Stadium may well be left frustrated at the fact that they didn't cash in during the January transfer window, as they watch one of their best assets walk away for free.

"Incredible" Kelly can complete Ange's backline

Spurs took a major risk in the summer by signing just one central defender in the form of Micky van de Ven. Postecoglou was left with just three senior centre-backs to turn to, with one of them being an experienced left-back in Ben Davies and another being Eric Dier, who the former Celtic boss had seemingly frozen out of the side.

Aware of their mistake, the Lilywhites have since signed Dragusin and can now welcome Kelly to complete a defensive rebuild. From two out of their four options being relatively uncertain, Spurs could have a quartet of solid options at their disposal with Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Dragusin and Kelly. Here's how Kelly and Davies have compared this season...

Stats (via FBref) Lloyd Kelly Ben Davies Progressive Carries 11 9 Progressive Passes 34 58 Tackles Won 14 15 Interceptions 7 9 Clearances 31 32

Kelly has unsurprisingly been at the centre of praise in the past, including from former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, who said after his side's victory over Liverpool: “I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury.

"Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker.”