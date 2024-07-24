Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are now considering signing a Tottenham superstar in what would be a pretty ambitious summer swoop, coming after a key departure from the Middle East.

Players who could still leave Tottenham before deadline day

Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic were the first players to depart Spurs this summer, with their contracts expiring late last month. They were soon followed by former club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele after the club agreed to terminate his deal a year early.

Ndombele has since joined OGC Nice in Ligue 1, making a return to his homeland on a free deal. Sessegnon is yet to find a new club since leaving Tottenham, while Perisic and Dier remain at Hadjuk Split and Bayern Munich respectively after they both agreed to join their sides on loan in January.

Tanganga also returned to Millwall on a permanent deal after spending last season on a temporary stint at The Den. Wales international Joe Rodon's exit is the only departure which has made Daniel Levy any immediate money back, having re-joined Leeds United in a £10 million move with Archie Gray going in the other direction.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Marseille on an initial loan deal, but while it'll start as being a temporary move, the Ligue 1 side are obligated to buy him for around £17 million at the end of next season - with Spurs therefore in line for a windfall next year.

So, plenty of senior players have quit N17, and there could be even more. As first reported by reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe, Girona are in talks with Spurs over signing Bryan Gil, coming after the Spaniard's lack of chances under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Tottenham have also been keen to use Giovani Lo Celso in a swap deal for Jacob Ramsey, putting the Argentine's future into doubt, while AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are chasing a deal for Emerson Royal.

According to recent reports, Spurs are also willing to entertain bids for Richarlison amid interest from Saudi Arabia, so there could be a few more outgoings on the horizon before deadline day on August 30.

Al-Ahli considering bid for Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min

Few would put superstar player Son Heung-min up for sale, despite his age (32) and contract expiring in under 12 months. The South Korea legend finished last season as Postecoglou's top scorer in all competitions, with 17 goals and 10 assists.

The £190,000-per-week forward is far too crucial to sell this summer, and efforts must be made to tie Son down with a new contract. While it is unlikely that Levy and co will entertain offers, that hasn't stopped Saudi side Al-Ahli from eyeing an ambitious move.

Indeed, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Ahli are considering a bid to sign Son from Tottenham this summer, as they look to replace Allan Saint-Maximin - who left for Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

It is unclear just how much the north Londoners would even consider selling for, but it could need to be a serious marquee figure.