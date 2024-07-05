Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have both held internal talks over signing a £60 million star from Tottenham, with PIF eyeing yet more big-name Premier League players for their growing division.

Players who could still leave Tottenham this summer

So far, chairman Daniel Levy has managed to get a number of surplus players off the Spurs books, as he seeks to both bolster Ange Postecoglou's transfer kitty and trim the club's wage bill.

Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic have all left N17 upon the expiry of their contracts, while Levy also sought to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's deal a year before it was meant to run out. Ndombele has reportedly agreed to join Nice after leaving Tottenham, with Wales international defender Joe Rodon also joining Leeds United on a permanent deal worth around £10 million after a successful loan spell at Elland Road last season.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

Six senior players have now departed north London, coming after reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe said Tottenham were open to offers for over a dozen members of their squad this summer.

Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are other players who could be sold by Tottenham in the coming weeks, with AC Milan in talks to sign Royal from Spurs in particular.

Despite finishing 2023/2024 as Tottenham's second top-scorer in all competitions, uncertainty also surrounds the future of striker Richarlison. Signed from Everton two years ago, the Brazilian endured a debut campaign to forget, but managed to impress in a significant mid-season purple patch under Postecoglou last season.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals in eight Premier League games from early December through to early February, but this may not be enough to secure his long-term future.

There are some doubts over Richarlison's suitability as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane, and widespread reports have claimed that Tottenham are targeting a prolific new striker this summer - which could put the South American further down Postecoglou's pecking order.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal internally discuss Richarlison deal

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the former Watford star is attracting serious interest from the Gulf.

Both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have internally discussed signing Richarlison from Tottenham, with Levy ambitiously looking to make back the £60 million they paid to sign him from Goodison Park in 2022.

The £90,000-per-week ace has scored 15 goals and racked up a further eight assists in all competitions since joining Spurs, with that total coming across 66 appearances.